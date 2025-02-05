wrestling / News
JDC Appears On WWE NXT, Confronts Lexis King
JDC went back to his Fandango stomping grounds, as the TNA star showed up on WWE NXT to confront Lexis King. Tuesday’s show saw the member of The System interrupt a heel promo by King in which the Heritage Cup champion talked about how he was always his father’s son no matter what he tried and always would be. King said that the Heritage Cup would now be a standard one fall to a finish match, which brought out JDC to his Fandango music.
JDC says that The System was looking to add more gold to their trophy case and that he had secured a match with King for the Cup on next week’s NXT.
Yooooooo! 🤯
NO ONE was expecting this!!! 😱#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/pGKpDXDUmP
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2025
WOAH! @DirtyDangoCurty steps up to challenge @LexisKingWWE for the Heritage Cup NEXT WEEK on @WWENXT! https://t.co/iAP9VYyNyB
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 5, 2025
"The name is JDC and I'm here representing The System for TNA Wrestling."@LexisKingWWE was NOT expecting @DirtyDangoCurty to show up! 🔥#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/KnPy3PaWxT
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2025
