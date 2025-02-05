JDC Appears On WWE NXT, Confronts Lexis King

JDC went back to his Fandango stomping grounds, as the TNA star showed up on WWE NXT to confront Lexis King. Tuesday’s show saw the member of The System interrupt a heel promo by King in which the Heritage Cup champion talked about how he was always his father’s son no matter what he tried and always would be. King said that the Heritage Cup would now be a standard one fall to a finish match, which brought out JDC to his Fandango music.

JDC says that The System was looking to add more gold to their trophy case and that he had secured a match with King for the Cup on next week’s NXT.