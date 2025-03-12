JDC Says He Has Unfinished Business With Shawn Spears

– Speaking to Jamal Niaz with Monopoly Events at For the Love of Wrestling 2025, former WWE Superstar JDC (aka Fandango) discussed which NXT Superstars he’d like to face. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

JDC on having unfinished business with Shawn Spears: “There’s this old gunslinger there that just kind of came back…him and I have a lot of history, not only as friends, but kind of similar paths in the business was Shawn Spears. I’ve known Shawn for almost 20 years, and he’s made a great name for himself in WWE, going off to other places to work, now back with NXT. [I’d] love to work with him. I think he’s an incredibly underrated talent who has a lot more to give to this business, and hopefully, they’re gonna give him that platform.”

On other Superstars he wants to face: “Lexis King, I think we could do a good program together. The tag team champs [Fraxiom], I can never pronounce the name properly. [They’re] unbelievable. So [Tyler] Breeze and I, I think that would be a great tag team for us. They’ve got a whole list, the guys and the girls, just an unbelievable roster they have there, and the cross-branding between NXT and TNA, it’s a really interesting time as a wrestling fan to see some of these dream matchups,” JDC said.