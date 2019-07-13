Jeff Hardy Arrested For Public Intoxication And Impairment

UPDATE: WWE has issued a statement on Jeff Hardy’s arrest.

They said: “Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions.”

Meanwhile, PWInsider reports that Hardy paid a fine of $153, which is what the fine is for first time offenders in Myrtle Beach. He won’t be required to show up in court if he doesn’t want to fight the charge. It also won’t hurt his ability to appear in South Carolina and is on the same level as a parking ticket locally. Since ha paid the fine, that is likely to be the end of the matter unless he contests the charge.

Original: TMZ reports that Jeff Hardy was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina early this morning for public intoxication and impairment. He was booked and released on less than $200 bond. It’s unknown at this time what led to his arrest.

Hardy has been out with a knee injury after having surgery earlier this year. He had been Smackdown tag team champions when the injury occurred, but gave up the titles and the storyline reason for the injury was because of a Lars Sullivan attack. Hardy was previously arrested for a DWI last year in North Carolina after being involved in a car crash, where he blew a 0.25 BAC.