Jeff Hardy Comments On His AEW Debut, Excited To Team With Matt Again

Jeff Hardy says he loved his AEW debut on this week’s Dynamite, discussing the appearance in a new video. Hardy did a virtual signing with Signed by Superstars, and you can see some highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On his AEW debut: “It was great. It’s always nerve-racking to appear in a new world. After I went out there and felt the energy of the people. It felt extremely right.”

On whether he prefers working as a singles guy or teaming with Matt: “Definitely teaming with Matt again. This last run is going to be the best one.”

On a potential singles theme for him: “Possibly bringing ‘Another Me’ back from TNA. What would be really cool is if they could get the rights to ‘No More Words’ because I was really excited to come out to that for when (Matt & I) aren’t teaming.”

On the possibility of working with CM Punk: “Very excited, there is so much history there.”