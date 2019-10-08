Jeff Hardy DUI Court Date Set for November

– PWInsider has an update on WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy and what’s next after his recent arrest this month on a DUI charge. Hardy is slated for a court hearing on Thursday, November 7 on the charge of Driving While Impaired. Additionally, his driver’s license has been revoked for at least 30 days pending his hearing.

As previously reported, Hardy was arrested on October 3 in Moor County, North Carolina. He’s recently been out of action due to a leg injury he suffered in April. Additionally, Hardy was arrested for public intoxication in a separate charge last July.