Jeff Hardy Reportedly Arrested Last Night For Three Charges Including DUI

Volusia County jail records reveal that Jeff Hardy was arrested last night in Florida on multiple chares, including DUI. He was arrested at 12:45 AM on charges of Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years.

He got a surety cash bond of $3,500 to $500 for the license charge and $2,500 for the DUI. He is still in jail at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. He will appear before a judge tomorrow at 1:30 PM. The license charges are second degree misdemeanors and the DUI is a third degree felony.

Hardy is currently scheduled for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, where he will team with his brother in a triple threat ladder match also including the Young Bucks and Jurassic Express.