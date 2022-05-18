Jeff Hardy Sees An Opportunity in AEW For an Encounter With CM Punk

Jeff Hardy and CM Punk have a storied history, and Jeff sees the potential for a big encounter between them now that they’re both in AEW. The Hardy Boyz appeared on Freddie Prinze Jr’s Wrestling with Freddie podcast and you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Jeff on a potential encounter with Punk: “One of my favorite things as far as being world champion is [CM] Punk. It’s so crazy, we’re in the same company now, and there’s a huge moment between me and Punk that’s going to come, I’m sure. I think there’s a huge moment, like just in the hallway, like me and Matt just beat the Young Bucks or whatever. But then me and Punk just have a face-off. Shake hands, big hug … ‘I’ll see you soon.’”

Matt on their feud leading into WrestleMania 25: “There were these old rumors that float around like, ‘Oh my god, it was supposed to be Christian, but then they changed it and made it Matt.’ It was always going to be me. I felt like they felt the best path forward for me, because always historically, Jeff has always been more popular. Probably always will be more popular … Michael Hayes had pitched, ‘I think the best way forward for you, Matt, is now that you’re this ECW Champion and he’s the WWE Champion, if we did a thing where you were almost jealous, you know, he’s getting all the light shined on him right now as being the big champion, and you’ve been a big champion even longer. What if we do a thing where you get so frustrated, ultimately you turn on him, and we do a big match at WrestleMania, and you guys can face one another on the biggest platform possible?’ And I was all down for it, I said, ‘Yeah, that sounds good.’”