Jeff Hardy Set For Court Appearance For DWI Arrest This Week

– Jeff Hardy is scheduled for an appearance in court on charges related to his alleged DWI this week. PWInsider reports that Hardy is set to appear in Moore County Court in North Carolina on Thursday morning to face the charges.

Hardy was arrested in early October after police received a tip about a reckless driver. They found his car in front of a liquor store, which he came out of with a case of beer. They followed him and pulled him over after seeing him “weaving badly.” Hardy had a bloody nose and told police that he and his wife were in a “fight.” He admitted to having two shots of vodka and being impaired, but was uncooperative when asked for a breathalyzer or blood sample. He also failed a field sobriety test.

WWE said in a statement at the time of Hardy’s arrest, “Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions.”