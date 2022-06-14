wrestling / News
Jeff Hardy Suspended Without Pay From AEW Over DUI Charges
In an official statement released on his Twitter account, AEW President Tony Khan has revealed Jeff Hardy has been suspended without pay from All Elite Wrestling. Hardy, was arrested in Florida on Monday and hit with multiple charges, including felony DUI.
Khan notes in his statement that Hardy is willing to seek treatment for substance abuse issues, something which he was offered by WWE last year but refused. He added that Hardy will be able to return to the company once he completes the treatment and successfully maintains sobriety. You can check out Khan’s statement below:
“We were able to resume contact with Jeff Hardy this afternoon,” Khan’s statement read. “AEW does not condone Jeff’s alleged behavior. We’ve made it clear to Jeff that we’ll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he’s open to receiving. In the interim, he is suspended without pay, and he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety. If you or a loved one needs help, please reach out to SAMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357).”
