Jeff Hardy Suspended Without Pay From AEW Over DUI Charges

In an official statement released on his Twitter account, AEW President Tony Khan has revealed Jeff Hardy has been suspended without pay from All Elite Wrestling. Hardy, was arrested in Florida on Monday and hit with multiple charges, including felony DUI.

Khan notes in his statement that Hardy is willing to seek treatment for substance abuse issues, something which he was offered by WWE last year but refused. He added that Hardy will be able to return to the company once he completes the treatment and successfully maintains sobriety. You can check out Khan’s statement below: