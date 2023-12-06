Jeff Jarrett Recalls Christian Cage Leaving TNA for WWE in 2008

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Christian Cage deciding to leave TNA for a return to WWE and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Christian Cage leaving TNA for WWE in 2008: “I think at the end of the day, it’s all about hope and opportunity, and that can fall in a couple of boxes. Money, he knew that we could match anywhere close to dollar for dollar. We’ll call it the grand stage. So if he’s going to the main event, Bound for Glory, we’ll say that as an example versus the middle of the card [of] WrestleMania. You kind of start weighing that out. So dollars and opportunity and his heartstrings being pulled with, ‘Okay, this could be different this time.’ Edge is in a different position than when I left. So you know, the opportunity can change. It is just kind of a hopeless situation. What’s it going to look like? Again, he wanted to become a world heavyweight champion. He accomplished that in TNA. He was — Tampa to Orlando is not a far commute, so he had spent a lot of time at home during this time.

“So, he wanted to give it a shot at this stage of his career. And there are so many examples out there that you have to go away from a place to be missed, or wipe a clean slate, or maybe be given a new opportunity. He wanted to bet on himself again. That’s what I respect more than anything; he knew walking back in that door wasn’t going to be easy. There was going to be some adversity, but he bet on himself to give it a shot. And that’s with the knowledge that Vince [McMahon] is going to be Vince, for better or worse. He knew that was his challenge, but he obviously had heard some things from Vince and others that he was at least going to get a chance.”

On some people not being happy with Scott Steiner’s promo work in TNA: “Scotty is, always been, I’ll say hot-tempered and this and that. But at the end of the day, Scotty’s about business. And his opinion may not align with my opinion or creative’s, but at the end of the day if you had an adult conversation with him — I mean, maybe not ten times out of ten, but nine times out of ten, he’d say, ‘Okay, I’ll back off,’ or ‘I’ll tweak it here or tweak it there.’ Because he always truly did want to do what was best. As long as you were upfront about your discussions with him.”

