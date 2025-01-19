Jeff Jarrett Recalls Elix Skipper’s Cage Walk At TNA Turning Point 2004

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Elix Skipper walking across the top of the cage and hitting a hurricanrana onto Chris Harris in a steel cage match at TNA Turning Point 2004 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he knew about Elix Skipper’s cage walk ahead of time: “That’s the first time I’ve read that in the research that he did an interview. I don’t recall any — I’m sure there were a few, but I don’t remember any place where I could say, ‘Yeah, Elix was quoted here or there.’ It kind of put a — it did. It put a smile on my face that not only did he want to do it this night, but hell it’s a 17-month kind of journey for him to do it.

“And then to those four guys or five guys, just — when I kind of look at tag team wrestling from day one in TNA through 2010, and kind of look at not just the progression, but the highlight matches. We’re going to talk about one later in this pay per view that I vividly remember different folks coming up to me, and I was a little bit perplexed like, ‘Didn’t you see this in the Asylum a few different times?’ But no, Elix doing the move and wanting to do it. And those guys — Man, God bless James Storm and Chris Harris. They were such the glue of the tag division coming up. They were the ultimate babyfaces who knew how to tell a story, wanted to be the babyfaces, kind of put the heels in position to be true heels and fought from underneath. Man, the people in this time frame absolutely loved [America’s Most Wanted].”

On Hector Garza: “I love Hector, just as a talent. There was an initiative that actually started… from the pay-per-view companies that were heavily — when we would have different calls in meetings about marketing. And you know, in those days, the spots, and then we went monthly, then you have a spot that’s due three months in advance, and then you can do round two and round three, all this. But just about every time we heard conversations from those folks, it was, ‘Hey, how are we servicing the Hispanic audience? They index way above what they should on buying pay per views.’ So we were always sensitive, on the lookout, trying to figure out how to monetize that, simply. I mean, the X-Division — not that it was the only reason, but a strong reason is, ‘Hey, this is partly our version of lucha libre. And it’s got a mix of this and that and all this.’

“But Hector was a guy that, when he showed interest and said or indicated to us that, ‘Hey, man, I can do both. I can work in Mexico and come up.’ That we kind of, in our world, went pedal to the metal with him. And Dusty, no doubt [loved him] because Hector could work. He could work his ass off.”

