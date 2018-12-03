WWE News: Jeff Jarrett/GWE vs. Anthem Lawsuit Update, Mauro Ranallo Loves Working The Staples Center, WWE Looks at Biggest Battle Royal Wins

– According to Pwinsider.com, Jeff Jarrett and his company Global Wrestling Entertainment filed a response on November 29th in the United States District Court of Tennessee to Anthem’s motion, which was attempting to extricate themselves from being bound under Tennessee law in the civil lawsuit Jarrett and GFE have brought against the company. Jarrett and GFE claim Anthem violated state and federal trademark infringements in relation to GFE, violated Jeff Jarrett’s exclusive property rights to his own name, photograph, and other likeness, that Anthem has used “a reproduction, counterfeit, copy, or colorable imitation of the GLOBAL FORCE WRESTLING and GFW trademarks” in commerce, therefore they are in violation of the Lanham Act, which prohibits trademark infringement, trademark dilution, and false advertising, that Anthem violated the Lanham Act through alleged “acts of unfair competition” that were done “with the intent to deceive the public into believing that goods and services offered or sold by Defendants are made by, approved by, sponsored by, or affiliated with GFE” and that Anthem “caused products and/or services to enter interstate commerce designated with variations” of the Global Force Wrestling and GFW trademarks. The filing further claims that “Defendants’ use of said designation and other representations constitute a false designation of origin which is likely to cause confusion, to cause mistake, and to deceive as to the affiliation, connection, or association of Defendants with GFE and as to the origin, sponsorship, or approval of such goods and services by GFE”, and that Anthem was involved in “Unfair Competition in Violation of Tennessee Common Law”, alleging, “GFE and Defendants compete for a common pool of customers. As alleged herein, Defendants have engaged in unfair, deceptive, or fraudulent conduct, which is likely to cause, if it has not already, customer confusion in violation of Tennessee common law.” A jury trial is scheduled for June 30, 2020 has been set.

