Jeff Jarrett Recalls How He Came Up With His Stroke Finisher

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about coming up with the stroke finisher and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On wanting to win gold in AEW: “I’ve had a couple of conversations with Jay Lethal, with Karen — not too much in depth there, but with Sonjay. Satnam doesn’t have enough mileage under him. But you know, at the end of the day, when I kind of look at Satnam and his crazy kind of potential. And I look at how decorated Jay Lethal’s career has been… A championship with those two guys at this stage of my career. I don’t even know if I could put it into words. But you know, who knows?

“As far as singles and that kind of stuff? Man, I have been blessed, and I am super proud of my body of work. I was in the gym earlier this morning hitting it. It is something that I’ve just got a passion for. And my in-ring days, I literally thought were numbered — not days, but years ago. And here we are coming to the close in 2024, and I’m really looking forward to 2025. And who knows, maybe I’ll sniff some gold in 2025 with those guys.”

On coming up with the stroke finisher: “I’m not the biggest guy in the world, and there came a time in the WWF that they wanted a move — or we all kind of collectively. If I remember, ‘We got to come up with the finish.’ I’d use the Figure Four. When I came in, I believe it was somewhat of a request, ‘Hey man, why don’t you use Figure Four?,’ as the Double J character in ’93. So I used the Figure Four, and I used it in storylines and stuff like that. But if need be, heels didn’t win a lot during that time, so I would use the figure four, but sometimes try to cheat to win, if you will. But the jumping DDT was used on that.

“And then I went to WCW. And then I went back up there and as we’re rolling along, there were bunch of big, different guys. And, ‘We need to come up with a 1-2-3.’ I think I’d already cut my hair at that time, I think. And John Tenta, Golga, I think I was working with him. And Jack Lanza was the agent, and this had kind of been building up to it. Lanza said, ‘Hey man, I think you already know they kind of want you to come up with a 1-2-3.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’ve been thinking about it, and I want to kind of use this reverse Russian leg sweep where the guy takes a face bump.’ Lanza was like, ‘S**t, I love it. Let me run it by him.’ And I think he ran it up the flagpole, and everybody kind of agreed to it. And it was pretty simple and off and running. And when we got to WCW, it weaved into a storyline. And then, as we say, the rest is history.”

