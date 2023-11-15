Jeff Jarrett On Impact’s Plans For Alberto Del Rio, Stripping Him Of World Title

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Alberto Del Rio, aka Alberto El Patron, being suspended by Impact Wrestling in 2017 due to a personal domestic violence issue with his real-life girlfriend Paige, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Alberto Del Rio being suspended while being Impact World Champion: “When you really look at the rearview mirror and look at 2016, early 2017, and getting Ed Northolm getting into the business on a full-time basis, he’s a mergers and acquisitions attorney. And in nine months, he had to deal with the Hardy situation, he had to deal with the Del Rio situation. It’s a lot he had to deal with. And oh, dumb-ass Jeff Jarrett situation. Look, I’m supposed to be his partner — or I wasn’t supposed to be, I was his partner. I’ve made my amends the best I could, but Lynn and Ed, no doubt in their mind, had to say, ‘Man, we didn’t sign up for this.’ We taped six episodes, six weeks’ worth of episodes. And Alberto was not in a good place in his life at all, like myself. It was not like he was kind of a fringe talent. He was the guy who delivered in the ring to me. He was fantastic for the product in the ring. Outside. It was tough. Very tough.”

On counting on Alberto Del Rio to be a big star for the brand: “So going to Mexico was kind of like a talent thing. It was how we developed these international relationships to give talent an opportunity to work, but also for us to create content. And Alberto’s being bilingual and a superstar in both countries, we were really counting on him heavily to be a big part of the brand.”

On the decision to strip Alberto Del Rio of the title: “You know what? This is something that, I just specifically remember because I respected Ed and Lynn. It’s their money. At the end of the day we’re partners and all this. But I’m not the attorney. ‘Ed, you’ve got to dig in and talk to Alberto’s attorney, and what’s the forecast?’ Sure, he talked to me and yes, he would ask my opinion and kind of do his due diligence. But at the end of the day, it was really a legal set of circumstances that Ed ultimately said, ‘This is the direction we’re going.’ And I fully supported him, I understood. I did, it was less than ideal creatively in so many ways and publicly, and just moving down the court. But I supported Ed. He did what he had to do.”

