Jeff Jarrett On Importance of WWE Sunday Night Heat, Recalls Beyond The Mat

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the launch of WWE Sunday Night Heat, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On being around when Beyond The Mat documentary was being filmed: “I do [remember the cameras]. And whatever that show was out in California with all the chair shots and Mick’s family [the Royal Rumble]. Yeah, but was it Anaheim? I’m not even sure what venue it was, but yes. Blaustein, he was EP of this? But yeah, another — you know, it’s something that the Hollywood types, and I say that respectfully — they have a different viewpoint on it, but fascinating as well. But that was — I can see how some people thought that was really controversial with Mick’s kids and everything that went with that. But Funk, Rock, several folks. But yeah, I remember both of them well.”

On Saturday Night Heat: “Just again, how the business has evolved. When Sunday Night Heat became a reality — nowadays, there’s so much content out there. Raw, SmackDown and NXT. We have at AEW Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision. Rampage is our one hour. But the Sunday night heat was the hour before pay-per-views. But it was on every Sunday night, but it was on MTV. And MTV during this time had just a completely different place on the dial and in society, maybe better said, in pop culture. It was a really big deal. I don’t know why I bring that up, but kind of thinking about things, reading the notes, I’m thinking, ‘You know, I wonder if My World audience of today,’ and a lot of them are fans of that go way back… but it was a big deal because, again, we’re on the USA Network. So for Heat to go into the Viacom family is a big deal.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit My World With Jeff Jarrett with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.