Jeff Jarrett Recalls Jim Duggan And Iron Sheik Being Arrested For Drug Possession

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Jim Duggan and Iron Sheik being arrested on weed and cocaine charges in 1987 while feuding and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the arrest: “You talk about a screwed up mentality, that I’m openly admitting. But I’ve — hearing it, and ‘Oh, yeah, all this makes sense.’ Conrad, I can tell you that oh, he’s got in those days, marijuana — illegal for sure — and three grams of cocaine. ‘Oh, they got drugs in the car. Those idiots!’ They only say they’re idiots because they got caught. The real damage is, you’re exposing the freakin business. I mean, that’s the mentality. It was major news in the dressing room to dressing room, and phone call to phone call, and talked about for months. And, ‘How the hell can they do that?’ And, ‘Oh my god, Vince McMahon, I’m sure those two guys will never see the light of day.’ And man oh man, Jim Duggan, what a great guy.

“Look, years later, I got to make a lot of trips. I love Jim Duggan. He offered up and told me that story, different bits and pieces of it. But I’ve heard all of those stories and just what he went through during the time, and obviously Sheiku Baby and all that. But in 1987 when this went down, it was major, major, major because they were working at an angle. Not because of the drugs, but they were working at an angle, and how dare they expose the business? Crazy.”

On Honky Tonk Man’s WWE Intercontinental Championship win: “So the first time that I ever laid eyes on Wayne Ferris. Conrad, I was probably 10 or 11 years old, Nashville Fairgrounds. A guy that worked for my dad picked me up on Saturday afternoon. We go to the wrestling matches. I’m sitting on the back of the ringside. I didn’t go into the dressing room at that time after the show when my dad got done wrestling and all this. But it is Jerry Jarrett vs. Tojo Yamamoto vs. Larry Latham and Wayne Ferris. Larry Latham later was Moondogs Spot; Wayne Ferris became the Honky Tonk Man. They were called the Blonde Bombers, and they were managed by Sergeant, who later became Nightmare Danny Davis. And Wayne was this blond-headed, crazy-ass bad guy who was hated by everybody in the Nasvhille Sports Arena. They just a good heel tag team.

“And so that was my first experience. And then you know, not that too long later — I don’t know, five, six, seven years. There he is, Lawler’s first cousin. And I didn’t know that at the time when I saw him as the Blond Bomber and all this. And you see him in this gimmick, but I didn’t call it that. This is his new deal. He was just so impressive. And Jimmy Hart, obviously. The man, Jimmy, and the relationship we had, and he’d gone up there, and he was always spoken highly of by my dad and my grandmother. And you know, he left — I just always heard it, Jimmy left the right way. Randy left the right way. Just had a ton of respect. But Honky Tonk, getting this slot and getting this spot. It was — yeah, for a 19, 20-year-old Jeff Jarrett, it was ‘Hell yeah, that’s that good stuff right there.’ Again, I’m so young in the business, and I just want to get better every night. That was my whole mindset.”

