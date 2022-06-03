Jeff Jarrett On Idea Behind King Of The Mountain Match In TNA, Coming Up With Rules For The Match

On a recent edition of My World with Jeff Jarrett, Jeff Jarrett discussed the idea behind the King of the Mountain Match in TNA, coming up with the rules for the match, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jeff Jarrett on the idea behind the King of the Mountain Match in TNA: “It’s a reverse ladder match. With that being said, you take the belt and you hang it and you’ve gotta climb the ladder and hang it on the rung. The same type of rung that traditional ladder matches are using. A lot of people are saying, ‘Why did you come up with that? Why did you think through all that?’ I said, ‘It’s kind of simple. As a champion going into a traditional ladder match, it’s like the champion has to relinquish the belt and we’re gonna go hang it. It’s like, maybe the belt could be held up – it’s one of those situations. But a traditional match – I thought to myself, how can we do something innovative? People love ladder matches and all the stunts and falls and everything that has been covered. There have been some fantastic ladder matches. My favorite one or one’s that still right up there at the very top is Shawn vs. Razor at WrestleMania X.”

On coming up with the rules for the match: “With that being said, it’s a reverse ladder match with multiple people in it. So, as we drilled it down, I said, ‘I don’t want to do an elimination. What can we do to basically kind of take it another step?’ So, to get qualified to hang the belt, you’ve gotta get a pinfall. If you get a pinfall, alright, what are we gonna do with that guy that got pinned? He can’t jump up and go steal the belt and run right to the top. So, we had the small penalty box at ringside, and if you get pinned, the guy who gets the pin is qualified to hang the belt, and the guy who got pinned does two minutes in the penalty box. That’s it.”

