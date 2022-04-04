Jeff Jarrett On Lawrence Taylor vs. Bam Bam Bigelow At WrestleMania 11, Bigelow’s Push In WWE

On a recent edition of My World with Jeff Jarrett, Jeff Jarrett discussed Lawrence Taylor vs. Bam Bam Bigelow at WrestleMania 11, why he thinks Bigelow didn’t get a bigger push coming out of his WrestleMania 12 match with Taylor, much more. You can read his comments below.

Jeff Jarrett on Lawrence Taylor vs. Bam Bam Bigelow at WrestleMania 11: “It was unbelievable when that thing started to roll out. I’m like, ‘Bam Bam is the perfect opponent.’ Again, I’m a sports junkie, and you start hearing ‘there’s gonna be football players and Salt-N-Pepa is gonna sing’ because they were a part of this WrestleMania. It was the big time. They didn’t an NFL great in Memphis co-headlining a WrestleMania with a press conference in Times Square. It was really cool. Again, I’m 26 or 27 being a part of all of this. It was just the realization that this was the tippy top of this industry. I loved WCW, but they just didn’t have the Vince McMahon machine that created the spectacles, and this was a spectacle.”

On why he thinks Bigelow didn’t get a bigger push coming out of his WrestleMania 12 match with Taylor: “No, I wasn’t [surprised], and it was just my upbringing. This was impressed upon from Lawler and my dad mainly. It’s kind of irrelevant what you do bell to bell. Austin Idol was there [at a recent show] and I got to share a few podcast stories and conversations. Idol, to me as a kid, he and [Jackie] Fargo were the guys and of course Lawler, they could talk them in the building. That’s what really mattered. Bam Bam never really got in a groove of cutting a promo.”

On whether he liked his Royal Rumble 1995 or WrestleMania 11 match with Razor Ramon better: “Good question. I’d have to tip my cap to the Mania one and the reason why, I don’t think people gave me and Roadie a snowball’s chance in hell at the Royal Rumble. So, it was a shocking finish, ‘Oh my God, he went over.’ At Mania, I’m walking in the champ, then to walk out the champ with that reaction and the 1-2-3 Kid and Road Dogg around it, I like the Mania match better.”

