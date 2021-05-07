Jeff Jarrett On Working With Monty Brown In TNA: ‘The Sky Was The Limit For The Guy’

Jeff Jarrett was recently interviewed by Fightful, and he discussed a variety of topics, including what it was like working with Monty Brown in TNA and Brown’s potential as a top star in pro wrestling.

When discussing his relationship with Brown and their work together in TNA, Jarrett mentioned how special Brown was a talent given his skill set both on the mic and in the ring:

“You know, Monty is one of my—in a lot of ways—what-if stories. Because he really was on a roll. I personally really like Monty. But, from a professional point of view, the guy could just flat out talk. He had charisma and that finishing move, the Pounce, that was so easy to like, so to speak. It was so very natural. You didn’t have to think like, ‘How did that guy do that? How does that guy fall?’ It was real simple. He’s a football player. He knew how to take your head off and he did it in the ring.”

Jarrett went on to bring up Brown’s potential and him eventually joining WWE:

“But, Monty’s charisma, he’s something that had he had another year or two, I don’t want to put a timeframe on it, but a little bit more seasoning, I truly believe when he arrived at the WWE the playing field would have been different. I think I could say that about AJ Styles, completely respectful. Monty was a unique talent. The sky was the limit for the guy, without question. His former coaches talk glowingly about the kind of human being he was. Monty’s been a long-time personal favorite of mine and had a lot of fun. We had a couple of good television matches that did a number. So, I like Monty.”

Brown, wrestling as Marcus Cor Von, had his last match against CM Punk back in June of 2007 as part of WWE’s ECW brand.