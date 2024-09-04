Jeff Jarrett Weighs In On Netflix’s Mr. McMahon Docuseries

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the upcoming Mr. McMahon docuseries that will be coming out on Netflix in late September. You can check out some highlights below:

On the Mr. McMahon Netflix documentary: “So they started it when he was the Chairman, and started all these interviews. Man, I think at the end of the day, like any doc or anything like this — how many edits have they been through, what is left on the director’s table? What made it and didn’t make it? Obviously, Netflix is in the business of creating as many streams as possible. End of the day, that’s exactly what they signed up to be.”

On how they will handle McMahon building WWE: “You just can’t operate in a silo internally. And Vince, the face of professional wrestling — literally since the mid-80s, in so many ways? You know, I’ve heard the stories, and I don’t want to say good or bad. Just the real life on how he did business — the shrewdness, the leverage. Some folks would say, ‘Man, that was a brilliant move.’ Other folks would say, man, ‘He boxed those guys in a corner,’ or just all that kind of stuff. I’m curious to see whether it’s somebody from the Garden or maybe through the years, somebody at NBC.

“Because when you get right down to the negotiations of the big, big deals — and look, Nick Khan’s in that seat right now. Business is not always fun, and it’s not always easy. There is an underbelly to it all. So do they — how do they represent the building of the WWE from literally a territory business to a global business? I’m curious to see all that, even how much they touch on it. I don’t know.”

On McMahon’s life story: “Everybody — I’ll say this with complete respect. Out of anything and everything taken in, most people believe — just like in politics, they believe what they want to believe. It’s just that simple. But if you take it back to almost square one, there’s no question that Vince McMahon’s life story is incredibly fascinating. And just as a kid in Carolina growing up to running a global business, there is so much more than six hours, and it’s going to be interesting to see the product they put out. I don’t know. I’ll be be tuning in, that’s for sure.”

