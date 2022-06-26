Jeff Jarrett On His New Role As SVP Of WWE Live Events, What’s Changed In Promoting Shows In This Era

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Jeff Jarrett discussed his new role as Senior Vice President of WWE Live Events, what has changed in promoting shows in this era, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jeff Jarrett on his new role as Senior Vice President of WWE Live Events: “It happened pretty quick. It’s hard to believe that WWE has been back on the road almost a year. But I am really grateful that the executive team said basically ‘we’d like you to come back into the live event department.’ There’s so much that goes into live events. Years ago, it was called house shows and we all understand that was the vernacular coming up in the business. But the live event name is much more appropriate because that’s what it is, you come see it live. What I’m dialed into as my first priority is the non-televised live events. It is an incredible undertaking. I’m from Nashville, and folks in the music business go out on a tour and they have 30 or 60 shows and then they come home basically for the winter. As we all know, we’re 52 weeks a year. Every Monday and Friday, there is a live event. Once a month on Saturday or Sunday, there is a live event. Then put it all the non-televised events. It’s a massive touring organization and it’s at the core of what we do in so many ways.”

On what has changed in promoting shows in this era: “Promoting a show in 2022 is different than it was even in 2019. So the presentation, the marketing, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, all of that, those are our touchpoints to our audience. So marketing in that vein, and then the traditional radio and TV and the overall marketing of any live event is RAW and SmackDown every Monday and Friday. Just the presentation, the marketing, and what drives live events, I don’t want to say it’s brand new, but promoting a show today is different than it was in 2019 and so I’m highly energized to get in there, roll up my sleeves, keep on keeping on and try different thing and be innovative. And at the end of the day, like all of us, create more revenue for WWE.”

