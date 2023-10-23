Jeff Jarrett Discusses Nick Aldis’ New WWE Role, Aldis’ All In Match With Cody Rhodes

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Nick Aldis’ new role with WWE, Aldis’ All In match with Cody Rhodes, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Nick Aldis being back on television as WWE authority figure: “As far as, I’ll call it Nick’s in-ring career, he had pulled the weight of the NWA for quite a while at this time. And you know, had his ups and downs in Impact and Global Force, the short-lived, never got that sucker off the ground. But I was a huge believer in him there. Timing is everything, is where I’m going with all this. But the old Randy Savage mentality that he told me a number of times in different lessons. And I’m glad that Randy a lot of times told me — not the same story, but kind of the same thread and mentality over and over and over. And it was just like… his mentality was ‘Stay in the game.’ You don’t always have to be on the field. But be around, be engaged, stay in the game, and you kind of look at the situation. And that’s not that long ago [with Aldis]. 2018, I’m more thinking about producing and Nick is the NWA champion. And then he — again, just stayed around the game. So I want to say publicly, I’m very, very happy for Nick. He looked great in that suit like he always does. I think there’s a lot of upside for both parties. I’ll just say that. Both sides have a lot of upside, and it’ll be one of those things. I’m excited to see where his career goes from here, but very cool.”

On being part of All In and Cody Rhodes vs. Nick Aldis: “Before that, I think wrestling companies stayed away from holiday weekends, Memorial and Labor [Day], and Christmas and Thanksgiving. That’s a different deal. But it’s just — ‘All right, we will plant our flag on the ground on Labor Day weekend.’ Anyway, It was a big deal. And for me to get to be a part of it as a talent in a minor, teeny tiny role, I just thought it was really cool. And when you kind of saw the vibe in the electricity, that’s where my brain went. Okay, the digital age has arrived because people came to this arena to see this match. It wasn’t, ‘Hey, let’s go watch wrestling,’ that a lot of folks in independent wrestling do know. Let’s go see this match. And I’m not discounting any other thing on the show, but they pay to see that story, no doubt. And it was cool.”

