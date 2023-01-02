Jeff Jarrett On His 1997 WWE Return, Concerns Over 1996 Exit, Being Dismissive Towards JR

On a recent edition of My World, Jeff Jarrett discussed his return to WWE in 1997 including potential concerns about returning after his exit in 1996, visiting Vince McMahon’s house and how he felt he disrespected Jim Ross. Some highlights are below:

On there being any possible issues regarding how he left in ’96: “I’ll say this, and maybe naively so. Why is he going to take the meeting if he just wants to BS me? Either he wants a meeting or not if he’s going to take the meeting hey lets go to work. Did I make all the right decisions before? Hell no. I knew I knew that and he knew I knew that. So, he’s the boss. It means it’s not like I was that kind of mentality.”

On going to Vince McMahon’s house: “ I was going to find out if the grass was going to be greener and Vinnie Mac sold it like as a beautiful pasture with a back forty. More or less, we’re gonna fly you up of course. I mean there wasn’t any roll out the red, well I mean, it depends on what you define as that. I looked at it as this me and my father are going to go up and talk to Vince it’s a business meeting. No more, no less…Over the top, relaxed lets talk about it. Hey how you been let’s small talk. Jim Ross was there. What I knew now or what I knew in the next thirty, sixty, ninety, hundred and twenty or a year and all that I didn’t realize that this was going right into the head coach. Jim was there, but the conversation was really a Jeff/Vince conversation and look, again, I screwed up. I had no ides that how Jim looked at putting his roster together. That it was truly director of player personnel. Whatever you want to call you know Jim was putting his roster together for the team for Vince. I went right in talking to the head coach. It was a fun two or three hour conversation.

On accidentally not showing Jim Ross proper respect: “I was under the mindset that whatever Vince wants, Vince is going to get. The next twelve months told me that in a very uncomfortable way and in the following twelve months of that even more uncomfortable way. Disrespectful, probably that’s too strong. Dismissive, yes. If they are in the room they are important.”

