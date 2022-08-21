Jeff Jarrett Reportedly Exits WWE

Jeff Jarrett’s run with WWE is at an end again, as the Hall of Famer has departed the company according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Jarrett has exited his role as Senior Vice President of Live Events.

The company reports that Jarrett exited the position last week and that multiple sources have confirmed the news. It is believed by some that he finished up on Friday, but that isn’t 100% confirmed.

Jarrett returned to WWE in May to take over live events in the SVP position after having worked from 2019 to 2021 as a producer in the company. There is no reason known for his exit.

Jarrett most recently wrestled at Starrcast V, having competed alongside Jay Lethal against Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo in the former’s last match.