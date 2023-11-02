Jeff Jarrett Recalls Rumors Of Eric Bischoff Buying WCW, San Francisco 49ers Match With Booker T

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about rumors of Eric Bischoff buying WCW in late 2000, a memorable match with Booker T, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On working a San Francisco 49ers match (Four boxes hang in each corner of the ring with weapons) with Booker T for the WCW World Title: “Well, there’s a couple of things in that. I’ve never been in a four-quarters box match with a blow-up doll. I didn’t really get the Scott Hall picture. I still don’t really, like to a wrestling fan, I don’t — and I remember having these conversations. And I was like, ‘Whatever, this is, I go work. I go do this.’ Book and I always had really good chemistry. I mean, we did some kickoff shows together a couple of years ago, and we always have good banter. When we see each other in the locker room, or whatever. We always have good chemistry. And I think Booker is one of those guys, you better pack a lunch as they say.

“But I think with both of our efforts, we like to go out and work. I think that’s our game-face mentality that both of us had. But put in these circumstances, not always easy. But again, show biz, we get it. Sports entertainment. Let’s go do the very best we can. I don’t know if you’ve ever seen Scott Steiner laugh, Conrad. Have you ever seen Scott kind of lose it in laughing? It’s few and far between. So our man Beetle, Super Beetle was supposed to just hit me once below the belt. He decided to kind of just let her roll… there were multiple shots. He — I’ll just say this Beetle got his stuff in. But, man. He was working a couple of stiff shots. He hit me, I don’t know, three or four or five times. It’s like Scott said. He said he was like, he really got a kick out of this high spot leading to the finish. But ol’ Beetle hit up under that — and you forget about these things like, I wonder who was up under there with him to give him the signal to go, or did I give him the signal?”

On rumors of Eric Bischoff buying WCW in October 2001: “Oh no [Vince McMahon possibly buying it]. I suppose Eric was at the very top of the list because we needed change, and Eric had a track record. But again I’m going back to, I didn’t really think anybody was going to get it. I didn’t think, I did not see a day that network executives would say, ‘Hey, let’s take two of our top 10-rated programs off the air completely.’ Because they owned it, right? Okay, cut costs, don’t kill the program. Just could not fathom it [WCW being sold].”

