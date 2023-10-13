Jeff Jarrett Recalls TNA Bringing In Big Name Stars To Increase Ratings, Signing Mick Foley

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about trying to sign Mick Foley in the early 2000s, TNA ratings in 2008 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On trying to sign Mick Foley in 2004: “That was three or four years. It was such an early — 2004, look where we were. We were starting. We weren’t on Spike TV. So we didn’t, we just thought it was pretty simple. We didn’t have the budget for what Mr. Bloom was looking for. And I say, Mr. Bloom, Barry Bloom was Mick’s agent. You know, it just wasn’t in the cards. And until I did the research, I’d really almost forgotten that, that we’d even kind of had those talks. But I and Mick go back to the late 80s when he came down as Cactus Jack Manson and worked for us and they went out to Dallas. So. We had had a relationship, or he had had a relationship with me and my father for years. But, these were the serious talks and I was damn, damn glad to get him.”

On TNA having hopes of bringing in bigger names would be able to increase ratings: “I’ll say we had Sting, and we began to add others. Yes, we had hopes. I’d be sitting here lying if I didn’t tell you that. Yeah, we had hopes that so and so, that Booker, Kevin Nash, that Sting would pop a number. Okay, now we’re getting Mick. But Mick in a non-wrestling role. I mean he came in — we all had realistic expectations, including the network because they had a relation to it. But what it did do was, you know, when you’re looking at our international sales deck and our licensing. And the licensing program is much more than yes, video games and action figures and we dove right into that as well. But it’s a full-on license program. When you kind of end up having a depth of a roster of four, five, six established stars, maybe more than that. And then you have your up-and-comers and homegrown, and guys that now have two years under their belt of Spike TV, you really begin to just have more depth across the board. So that was kind of the mindset. Yes, we wanted to pop ratings, but you got to remember and I don’t — especially doing the podcast, don’t ever lose sight of this, Conrad. We were not a top ten, not even a top 20 network. Spike was 22, and 23, so a top 25 network. And on Thursday nights and a lot of times during the week we were — you know, CSI popped numbers, but that was kind of bought programming that wasn’t original. We were their highest original program week in and week out. We knew the value we had for those guys, and they were heavily invested.”

On TNA’s ratings in 2008: “This is the other thing that I thought about. We’re in October of 2008, prime time doing whatever it was, 1.2, 1.4 million viewers. But we went from a a Saturday night, the late-night time slot to a Thursday night, the late-night time slot. To a one-hour prime time, to a two-hour prime time. So when you kind of pump the brakes and look over the last 24 months, we’re doing okay ratings and they’re happy with us.”

