Jeff Jarrett Discusses Triple H Becoming The Face Of WWE

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Triple H being the face of WWE like Dana White is the face of the UFC, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Triple H being the face of WWE like Dana White is the face of the UFC: “There’s been more debate or chatter online that I didn’t even really — maybe I wasn’t aware of it, but I guess the thing that’s interesting in that I do, I’d have to agree with you, think it’s the TKO playbook. And I do think that potentially has its pluses and minuses. Because MMA and professional wrestling, we ain’t the same. No two ways about it. Are there some similarities? Maybe backend. But as far as presenting — and look, so we’ll kind of give two sides of it. Look at the NFL… Roger Goodell is the Commissioner of the league. And so he makes all the high-level business decisions. And obviously, he has his owners but he would be the face of all that. But when they’re promoting the Super Bowl, you don’t see Goodell. He’s not in that vein. And when you have — pick your favorite director, or whatever it may be on a movie. You don’t really see — yes, you do in some press clippings and all that, but you see the lead actor always out front.

“And so I think as far as monetizing the brand, I would always lean into, whether it was UFC. And I don’t think UFC talent — here’s where I think the difference is. I don’t think UFC fighters, unless you’re a Tito or a Colby Covington, or Conor McGregor. Guys that really know how to sell their brand in their fight. A lot of times fighters, that isn’t what their schooled to do and what they’re brought up to do. They’re brought they’re literally trained to go out and get the victory. Professional wrestling, it is what we’re — from the day we get in this business, the number one important thing is to create revenue. And so that’s where I kind of think we’re two different animals. And so if we’re selling WrestleMania, I can see the argument that, ‘Hey man, get your–‘ And I’m not saying babyfaces. I’m saying, get your top talent out there and let them sell the product, sell the match, sell the event, sell the pageantry. That to me, is something that we’re — yes, it’s a TKO or I assume it’s a good analogy. But I’m not sure it translates between MMA and professional wrestling.”

On whether John Cena turns back into a babyface on The Rock: “At the end of the year, he’ll be celebrated like none other. But if we’ve got nine months to go, or seven, eight months to go? We got what you’re just saying. [Cena] wins it. Hhim and Rock are aligned, they’ll get us to SummerSlam. Maybe he drops it back to Cody there, and then he rides off August, September, October, November, December.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit My World With Jeff Jarrett with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.