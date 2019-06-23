Jenny Rose Talks about Her Strangest Fan Encounter, Why She Thinks Mandy Leon Turned On Her And More

In an interview with ROH’s official website, Jenny Rose answered ten questions about various topics include Mandy Leon joining The Allure, her strangest encounter with a fan, wrestling in Madison Square Garden and more. Here are highlights:

On the best advice she’s received: “Some advice I found to be so true not only in pro wrestling but in everyday life was to “work hard and stay humble” and “be all you can be.” That’s what Delirious always said. I related. Another veteran told me, “Don’t get too attached.” Opposite views, but everyone has different journeys. You learn from your own experiences.”

On her strangest fan encounter: “Nothing tops the strange messages. However, I do remember back in my mask days I was at a convenience store and a fan approached me and said, “Shouldn’t you be wrestling?” I thought I did a good job hiding my identity. I guess not!”

On wrestling in Madison Square Garden: “Honestly, it still doesn’t seem real. I’ve grown up in ROH and I’ve seen the company progress throughout the years. I’m proud of everyone and beyond grateful, as I’ll remember that moment forever. It was so special seeing the diehard ROH fans in the crowd, and having them cheer for us the whole time was amazing. They deserve to see ROH at MSG.Can’t thank you fans enough for making this all possible for us.”

On Mandy Leon: “I’m not a mind reader. However, I know she’s been upset with ROH after her loss to Kelly during the WOH Championship tournament. Kelly tapped and the referee didn’t see it. Things happen. Move on like an adult and go after it again. To me, that’s no excuse to start up a faction with two other bitches and betray those who were there for you since the beginning. I’m disgusted with her attitude and how she’s changed. WOH was not built on this BS. She needs to get her ass kicked!”