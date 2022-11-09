Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 11.8.22  

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and we have what looks to be a pretty solid show scheduled for the Tuesday night brand this week. Tonight’s show will see Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons get their rematch against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships, while Cameron Grimes will face off with Joe Gacy once again (groan). Plus Axiom will take on JD McDonagh and Grayson Waller will host an episode of The Grayson Waller Effect with Bron Breakker and Von Wagner. I know many of us are not particularly thrilled with Wagner as Bron’s next feud, but I guess WWE has to do something with all the time they invested in him so perhaps it can at least be a short feud? (We can dream.)

Here at Thomas HQ, I’ve been in a minor post-October lull in terms of movies but I did manage to catch up on a few films I didn’t catch because horror was leading my way for the month. I saw Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on Roku, which is a delightful paradoy of the biopic format that won’t necessarily be for everyone, and Clerks III which wasn’t as funny as the previous entries but was a lot more emotional in good ways. I finally got a chance to see Black Adam and Beast, both of which are thoroughly fine but by no means exceptional popcorn flicks, and Bros which is forgettable and mediocre, but has its moments. I’m keeping up on Dragula Titans on Shudder which has been a blast — I cannot recommend it enough — and began working my way through the latest volume of Unsolved Mysteries which has been exactly what you expect from that show.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and the Schism is out here with their masks on. They make their way to the ring for the opening bout.

Joe Gacy vs. Cameron Grimes

Grimes attacks to start and kicks away at Gacy. Iriish whip reversed but Grimes with a rana and a big kick in the corner. He kicks Gacy in the head and thigh, kicking him around the ring. Irish whip reversed again and Gacy with a splash. Euro uppercut and a stomp to Grimes, followed by a snapmare and cover for one. Gacy right back to the attack, whip into the ropes but Grimes with a crossbody. Gacy turns it around and hits a suplex off the ropes for two.

Gacy on the attack and he stomps Grimes down, then boot chokes him against the mat. Elbow in the ropes and a fist to the head, Grimes fires back but gets knocked down. Gacy sends Grimes into the ropes, fireman’s carry but Grimes escapes and rolls Gacy up for two. BIG kick sends Gacy to the outside, apron punt by Grimes and we go to PIP break.

We’re back with Gacy in control of Grimes with a rear chinlock. Grimes back up and fights out, he goes up and over Gacy in the corner but is caught with a backbreaker. Gacy stomps at Grimes and then beats on the back of Grimes’ head. Crossface on Grimes in the center of the ring. Grimes gets to his knees and fights out but gets elbowed in the side. Off the ropes, Grimes is lifted up and lands on the mat but Grimes with a 180 crossbody to counter.

Grimes and Gacy are both down, Grimes crawls to the ropes and Folwer grabs his boot but gets stomped. Back elbow to Gacy, Grimes runs him over a few times and kicks Reid off the apron. Kicks to Gacy, German suplex! Grimes goes up top, high crossbody. Grimes knocks Fowler off the ropes, Gacy attacks but nails Reid. Poisonrana to Gacy! Grimes goes for the Cave-In but Gacy bails and Grimes dives over the top onto ALL of them!

Gacy gets rolled in and Grimes goes up top, the ref is distracted and Ava Raine shoves Grimes off the top. Upside Down from Gacy finishes it.

Winner: Joe Gacy (10:44)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Exactly what you’d expect here; Schism gets a win due to cheating from Raine. The match was perfectly fine, Grimes and Gacy match up well but this feud needs to be over. Not sure where Grimes goes from here.

* Nathan Frazer walks out of the locker room and Axiom asks what’s up. Frazer says it’ll be a few more weeks. Axiom says he’ll be back before he knows it, and McDonagh walks up and says Axiom knows nothing about pain. He says Frazer probably has a herniated disc in his C4 and says that Axiom wouldn’t have done any better in the ladder match. Axiom says he would have pulled a McDonagh then? JD says he’ll break Axiom up tonight.

* Earlier today, Zoey and Nikkita showed up for their title match tonight.

* Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams are in the barber shop. Trick says the streets are talking and Hayes isn’t worried about it. He sits there without his North American Championships that he made famous and more relevant than the NXT Championship. He says no one has pinned him for the title. He did what he said he would do against Grimes and got his title back, but he says Wes Lee did allright but he didn’t beat him and is just a paper champ. Trick calls him a transitional champ. Josh says you have to give it to Wes because he has the whole NXT Universe behind thim. Hayes says Lee is smooth and a good tag guy, but until he beats Lee in the ring, he’s nothing. He says it’ll be a short title reign. Trick says it’ll be two weeks tops. Hayes says next week is a contract signing to make their match official.

* We get a message from SCRYPT in the CWC taking over the audio and the Tron. He’ll be in NXT next week.

Sol Ruca vs. Elektra Lopez

Lockup to start, which is broken before Lopez knees Ruca and knocks her down. Ruca reciprocates and catches a kick, laying in some slaps to the chest. She comes off the ropes and flips out of a wristlock, front facebuster. Lopez escapes to the outside, Ruca follows and gets clotheslined down. Back in the ring, Lopez covers a couple times for two counts.

Lopez kicks Ruca down then grabs her for a whip into the corner. Short-arm clothesline, knee to the back, cover for two and right into a rear chinlock. Ruca back to her feet but gets tripped down. Ruca rolls Lopez up for two and dows it again. Clotheslines by Ruca, a dropkick and then an Irish whip reversed, Ruca with a shoulder tackle off the ropes. She hits a handspring splash in the corner and goes up top, but Lopez yanks her to the mat. Sit-out powerbomb, cover for three.

Winner: Elektra Lopez (3:02)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Ruca has potential but is green; this was okay for a squash match but not great by any measure.

Indi Hartwell attacks Lopez after the bell and officials try to separate them.

* Backstage, Thea Hail wants a shot at Charlie Dempsey. Duke Hudson wants to be ringside at the match between Chase and Dempsey to support. Duke says when Dempsey attacked Chase, he attacked everyone in Chase U history. He pumps Chase up and they’re all hyped.

* Jacy Facetimes with Mandy and says she just left the mall. Mandy asks if she is heading to the arena but she says she’s nervous to because of Alba Fyre. Gigi has three cracked ribs. Jacy says Alba can wait all night for all she cares. A mall cop pulls up behind Jacy and Mandy says he probably wants her number. Alba pulls Jacy out of the car, beats her up and steps in saying she took out Gigi last week and Jacy this week. Next week, she’s taking Mandy’s title.

* Earlier today: Kayden and Katana arrive.

Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey

They start some counterwrestling to start and Dempsey snapmares Chase down, comes off the ropes but gets monkey flipped and then clotheslined over the ropes. Chase on the outside for a chop and headslam into the apron. Chase rolls him in, front facelock. Dempsey rolls through trying to escape but Chase keeps it on — Northern lights suplex and a bridge into a Kimura lock. Chase rolls Dempsey over for a two count. Back up and Chase with jabs to Dempsey and an inverted atomic lock, side Russian legsweep and then Chase U stomps!

Uranage attempt by Chase, Dempsey counters, full nelson by Chase but Dempsey escapes and starts working on the submission. Duke wants to get in but is yelled off by Chase. Duke grabs the white towel from Hail and throws it in.

Winner: Charlie Dempsey (2:58)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: All angle for Duke Hudson and Chase U.

Afterward, Hudson tends to Chase who is in disbelief.

* McKenzie asks Indi about the attack on Lopez. Indi says she finally understands how NXT works and Lopez had that coming. She says Elektra came to NXT to prove a point, and she can do it to Ruca but not her. You have to take what you want and she’s locked in. She’s putting the entire house on her.

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen are talking football when Fallon Henley points out that Kiana James just walked in with her assistant. James appears to be trying to buy the place. James says they came to talk about her proposal and Fallon said she said know. Jenson is happy to say yes to something else. Henley says it’s a nice offer but she’s not interested and it’s not for sale. Jensen and Briggs argue about it and Henley talks about her memories with her family at the bar. She says they may not be rich and the bar has been in her family their entire life. James says that she’ll make an apartment complex Fallon’s parents can live in. She pushes over a final offer and James says it’s her loss. Briggs tells them to hit the bricks.

Hank Walker vs. Stacks

Stacks attacks to start and they go to trading shots, Stacks gets Walker in the corner and manhandles him for three until he backs up, Walker then throws him in the corner and beats on him before tossing him across the ring. Whip into the corner, Hank charges and Stacks goes up and over. Walker nails Stacks with a body check off the ropes and then sends him over the top to the floor.

Hank goes to reach for Stacks but gets hung on the ropes, Stacks on the attack and gets Hank to his knees with a chop block followed by shots to the back of the head. Knees to the head of Walker, cover for two.

Stacks goes for a kick but Hank catches it, big clothesline and Thesz press for shots to the head. Hank charges into a boot but grabs Stacks and launches him. The shirt is off! Avalanche in the corner, another in the other corner and Hank yanks Stacks up for a bodyslam. Stacks up and slaps Hank, he gets backed into the corner but pokes the eye. Rollup gets two and then Stacks finishes it.

Winner: Stacks (3:29)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Again, essentially a squash match here but not necessarily a bad one. Neither of these guys stand out but they’re not awful either.

* It’s time for the Grayson Waller Effect. Waller welcomes everyone and says he’s looking good tonight and is live on Instagram. He says Truth is at home recuperating after Waller whipped his ass. He brings out Von Wagner (with Robert Stone of course) and then Bron Breakker. Bron is wearing a Rick Steiner jacket. Everyone takes a seat and Waller welcomes them in.

Waller puts up a comment about Hayes being stuck in the NA Title division, but Von Wagner gets a match? He asks Wagner about this and Von says “Wow, breaking news. More people don’t like Von Wagner.” He says Joe Blow made that comment and Joe must think he’s in charge of NXT. Stone says the NXT Universe never gave Von a chance because they’re jealous. Von says he’s not here to be popular or a fan favorite like Bron, and people can piss and moan on social media but he’s just here for the title. He left Bron laying last week and will do so next week.

Bron tries to talk and Stone says Von is more powerful and dangerous than anyone Bron has faced, or Bron themselves. Bron says on paper it’s an even contest, but Von should try that face to face. Waller puts up a comment that says “I’m ready for anyone to beat Bron Breakker.” Waller agrees and says if it’s not Von, he can think of someone else. He asks Bron what he thinks about that comment and he says he gets where they’re coming from. NXT is about the next big thing. That was him, but now he’s on top. He learned from Ciampa and Gargano that if you want something you have to take it. He lists guys in WWE who were in his position previously and points out all the guys who want a shot at him. And the one thing they all have in common is they’re not taking it from him.

Von says he is dangerous and got a title shot the first time he set foot in this building. Next week he’s gonna ragdoll Bron’s ass around the ring. He says he’s second-gen too but he didn’t use it and doesn’t need it next week. Bron says to try and take the title now and they stare off, but Stone tells him not to do it. Bron slams Stone’s head in the desk and the comeptitors stare off while Waller beams.

* McKenzie asks Lee about Melo’s attack last week and he says he’s thinking about what Melo said and is right, he never got pinned. He says he was never supposed to hold singles gold but is NXT North American champion. He’s gonna make sure Melo misses.

* Cora Jade talks about Wendy Choo getting involved in her attack on Valentina Feroz last week, mocking her for having a friend complex. She doesn’t know Wendy and doesn’t want to know her, but she reeks of desperation to be liked and accepted. She’s the girl who sat by her phone on Friday night waiting for a text from the popular girls that never came. She says Wendy will never be in; she’ll be on the outside looking in.

* Apollo Crews is in Nigeria helping with the WWE Superstar search there. He says he is the next NXT Champion.

JD McDonagh vs. Axiom

JD offers a test of strength, Axiom declines. JD shot into the ropes and runs Axiom over, they do a bit of counterwrestling and JD locks in a headscissors that Axiom escapes from into a flippy bow-and-arrow hold. JD back to his feet and flips through, kicking Axiom in the chest. Into the ropes, Axiom with a backslide for two and a roll-up off the ropes for two. JD dodges a spin kick and then powers Axiom to the mat for two. He goes at it a couple more times for two, Axiom flips out but gets caught in a Gory lock. Axiom slid to the mat for two, he escapes the hold multiple times and PULLS HIMSELF UP into a roll-up. Kick to JD, who goes to the outside, and another kick knocks him down as we go to break.

We’re back with McDonagh working Axiom’s knee on the mat. He lets go of the hold and grabs the leg, but Axiom lands on his feet and hits an enzuigiri. Axiom is favoring the knee but fires off with strikes to JD. BIG dropkick off the ropes. Axiom goes up top and dives over the topes onto McDonagh, he’s holding his knee on the outside. Both men fight the count and get in in nine, with JD barely making the count.

JD kicks Axiom in the knee and does it a second time, flipping him. Chop block to Axiom, JD goes again but Axiom flips over him and goes into a sleeper submission! JD gets his foot on the ropes quickly. Axiom off the ropes, JD with a drop toe hold into a single crab attempt. Axiom tries to kick free but JD locks it in. Axiom leaps and brushes the bottom rope as JD lets it go.

JD with a big slap to Axiom, who comes back with a shot. They trade blows, Axiom rocks JD with a shot to the jaw, he goes for a roll-up off the ropes and kips up but sells the knee — JD with a big shot to the jaw! McDonagh goes up top, he moonsaults but Axiom catches him in a leg sleeper! JD escapes out and goes for a power bomb but Axiom turns it into a rana for two. Big kick and a cover for two for Axiom.

Axiom in the corner lying in wait, but the knee buckles — Axiom grabs him and pulls him in but Axiom locks in the sleeper. JD escapes but Axiom right into the armbar, JD slips through into a knee torque. The ref pulls JD off as Axiom screams in pain, but he says not to stop the match. The ref calls in medical to tend to Axiom but he waves it off, trying to stand. The ref calls for the match to stop.

Winner: JD McDonagh (13:55)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Great match with a finish I didn’t love. The performers did their job fantastically but the match stopping (if a work, which I assume it is) was anti-climactic, much as it plays into JD’s character.

JD says it’s a sprain and not a tear because he’s a nice guy. He crows about putting Ilja in the hospital and challenges anyone to get on his level and test him. He says he’s looking at you, Apollo.

* We get a vignette for Brutus vs. Kemp tonight for five minutes. It’s next.

Five-Minute Time Limit

Brutus Creed vs. Demon Kemp

Brutus attacks Kemp on the outside before he gets into the ring, slams him into the guardail and throws him in. Brutus batters Kemp around the ring and in the corner, then hits an overhead belly-to-belly. Kemp goes to the apron and Brutus slams into him, sending him to the floor. Brutus outside and grabs Kemp, he sends him knee-first into the ring steps. Kemp escapes to the inside, Brutus grabs his leg and yanks him back out to the floor. Headslams into the booth, he gets rolled in and Kemp takes over with an elbow to the back of the head.

Kemp exits the ring and grabs a chair, bringing it in. He swings and Brutus blocks it, then knocks Kemp down and just beats on him! A couple of sentons, Brutus grabs the chair and considers swinging. He shrugs and swings, the ref calls for the bell.

Winner: Damon Kemp by DQ (2:46)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Damon Kemp.

After the match, Brutus says he’ll always be a better man then Kemp, then goes for the chair again. He swings once more, then tosses the chair aside. Sanga and Veer appear on the upper ramp and stare at the Creeds.

* T-BAR talks about how you have to make the world play by your rules. Something something justice, his form of justice.

* Roxanne asks Indi if she’s okay and she says she’s good. Roxy says if she needs anything, let her know. Indi says you can’t have soft spots for anyone and she isn’t Cora, but Roxy can’t trust anyone.

Set For Next Week:

– NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner

– Apollo Crews vs. DJ McDonagh

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark

Zoey and Katana start, lockup and a wristlock from Stark. Lyons tags in and picks Chance up, drops her on her back. Zoey tags in for a double axehandle off the top. Chance sent into the ropes but springboards off, she locks in a headlock and Zoey goes in the corner, she gets flipped out but lands on her feet. Rana by Chance, splash by Chance and Carter tags in, she covers for two.

Carter off the ropes and gets hit by a dropkick from Stark. Lyons tags in, they lay out Carter and Lyons covers for two. Quick succession of kicks and strikes, Carter on the ground and Lyons with a shoulderlock to grind Kayden down. Whip into the corner and Lyons picks Carter up, Katana runs in but gets caught by Stark. Double bodyslam but the champs turn it around, Stark sent to the outside. Lyons as well, she catches Carter but Chance dropkicks her down and then takes down Stark on the touside as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Stark is on control of Katana and locks in a stretch muffler, but Katana slips out for a roll-up. Chance goes between Zoey’s legs and tags in Carter, who knocks Lyons off the apron and kicks Zoey in the jaw. Dropkick to Zoey through the ropes, Carter up top and dives onto Stark while Chance dives onto Lyons.

Carter rolls Stark in and tags in Chance. Chance up top, sloppy lifted suplex…something by the champs for two. Chancxe off the ropes but gets caught by Stark who suplexes her down. Stark makes the tag, Lyons is in hot and knocks Carter off the ropes. She goes for a boot to Chance, who moves. Crossbody by Chance but Lyons catches and rolls through, chucking Chance. Stark tags in, half and half suplex, spin kick to the back of the head, cover for two. Lyons and Carter are fighting on the outside, Stark goes up top, she moonsaults off but rolls through as Chance moves. Countering sequence, Chance nails Stark and covers but Lyons breaks it up. Lyons and Carter battle and knock each other down, all four women down now.

Stark grabs Chance and nails her, Chance fights back, Zoey strikes, Chance moves and Stark nearly hits Lyons. They have a moment, the champs get control, and they finish it.

Winner: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (11:04)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: A couple of sloppy moments here, but they told a good story and had some really good in-ring action for the most part. I have no complaints here, especially since this is assumedly in the service of story for Stark’s turn.

Luons and Starks take the titles and hand them over, Starks can’t let go and she NAILS Lyons with it! She comes off the ropes and hits Lyons with a basement dropkick, then tosses the title to Carter before posing over Lyons.

And with that, we’re done for the night!