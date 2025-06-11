Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 6.10.25  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas as per the usual, and tonight’s show sees the NXT Championship on the line Oba Femi put his title up against WWE LFG season winner Jasper Troy. We’ll also see Ethan Page defend his NXT North American Championship against WWE EVOLVE’s Sean Legacy and a couple of tag team matches as Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura take on The Culling while Luca Crusifino & Tony D’Angelo face Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe. Plus we’ll likely see more about Mariah May’s NXT arrival; hopefully this will be a fun little episode.

* We get a reminder of last week’s NXT when Jacy Jayne was confronted by about 76 challengers and then Mariah May stole all their thunder. We also get a recap of Trick Williams retaining the TNA World Title thanks to First Class.

* Tony D’Angelo and Luca Crusifino survived the NXT parking lot, as did Oba Femi — oh wait no, he gets attacked by Jasper Troy! Chokeslam onto a car windshield!

* We’re kicking off with the NXT North American Title match!

NXT North American Championship Match

Ethan Page vs. Sean Legacy

Circle to start and a lockup, Page with a headlock. Legacy tries to escape but gets taken to the mat, Legacy rolls Page onto his back for one and then goes right back to the headlock. Shot into the ropes, Page runs over Legacy and then goes into the ropes but gets rana’d. He blocks a dropkick and goes right back to the headlock on the mat.

Page grinds Legacy down on the mat but they get to their feet eventually. Legacy crossfaces out of the headlock and applies his own, shot into the ropes and dives over Page, hits a knee dropkick and a double stop before a dropkick sends the champ outside as we go to break!

We’re back as Legacy goes into the ropes and he takes a big boot from Page. Legacy put on the top as Page goes for a superplex but it gets blocked. Legacy snaps Page’s arm against the ropes and hits a back elbow from the apron — springboard front dropkick!

Legacy builds momentum with some punches and a release German suplex. He comes in with a kick to the corner, cover gets two. he goes to get Page on his shoulder big Page escapes, gets a big kick. Ego’s Edge countered, Legacy with a moonsault into an inverted slam for two-plus.

Legacy goes up top but gets nailed by Page. Headbutt by the champ, he goes up top — SIDEWALK SLAM on the top turnbuckle! Page is outside and goes to hit an Ego’s Edge through the booth — Legacy slides down and sends Page into the post. Dropkick and he goes in — DIVE onto Page. He rolls Page in and goes for the springboard 450 — Page moves! Twisted Grin finishes it.

Winner: Ethan Page (10:22)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Great match to kick us off. Legacy looked good but there wasn’t much mystery as to whether he was going to win.

Ricky Saints attacks Page post-match! Saints sends Page to the outside and battles to the back.

* Jacy asks Ava when she was going to learn about the new signee and says they should be cleared with her first. She wants to build a rapport with Ava and references Fallon’s Women’s NXT North American Championship loss. Lainey Reid comes in and slaps Jacy, saying she wants her shot. Jacy says it’s not going to work and she gets slapped again. Lainey is shoved out and Jacy says she wants Lainey tonight.

* Earlier today Sol and Zaria were doing a video when Lash Legend talked shit to Wren about Myles Borne leaving the NQCC when Kelani walks up and says she’s tired of Lash talking trash. Wren stands up to her and we probably have a match.

* The Culling get together and Shawn asks why Izzi attacked Brooks Jensen. Izzi says that Brooks wasn’t like then and didn’t believe in them, so why should they believe in him. And then he lost to Hank, Tank & Briggs. She says that they drop the weak and feeble and Brooks was both. Spears praises Izzi, who says that they will not be people who put individuals over the group.

Niko says they have a new beginning with the same goals, and asks if Izzi if she sees anything else. She has her eye on something.

* Psycho CLown and Octagon Jr. are here in the audience.

The Culling vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura

Inamura starts with Niko and they lockup. Niko shot into the ropes, he runs into Inamura and they send each other into the ropes before INamura pounces on Niko. Niko avoids a splash in the corner and tags in Spears, who chops Inamura. Inamura no sells it and another, blocks a chop and puts Spears in the corner for chops.

Briggs tags in and they hit a double bodyslam on Spears. Elbowdrop from Briggs for two. Spears to the apron and hits a shoulder, but he gets nailed trying to springboard in and Briggs takes out Vance on the apron. Briggs hits a big shot on Spears and slides out for a shot to Spears. Izzi Dame distracts him with a chair and Niko attacks him from behind before rolling him in.

Elbow shot from Niko, who rolls Briggs to the mat for more elbows. Big clothesline, cover gets two. Charging shoulder in the corner and then a leaping headbutt off the ropes. Spears tags in and mocks Spears, but Briggs fires back with a big shot. Inamura with the hot tag, he lays out Spears and sends Vance to the floor. Palm strikes send Spears into the corner, more strikes and a splash but Vance got the blind tag to no one’s attention. Spears gets dropped and Vance comes in — right into a sidewalk slam! Briggs goes up and Spears distracts him — Vance crotches him and pulls him into a slam for three.

Winner: The Culling (5:09)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Meh, it was fine. Nothing awful but not particularly impressive, either.

* Ava asks Ricky what he was thinking and he can’t speak. She can still see the bruising on his neck; he can’t even talk. SHe says to let him handle it and go home until medically cleared.

* Sarah says that Oba is still in a medical examination but the match is still on, though it’s in jeopardy. Chase U slams the rolling door and Kale and Uriah say they don’t know what they were thinking with DarkState. Chase says if they’re gonna do this, they have to do it his way: show up on time, follow the rules. They say they’re in 100%. And Chase says it’s time to go back to class.

* We get a vignette for Mariah May where she’s in a tub with bubbles and a voice says it’s time to get out. She picks out clothing and we hear that she’s beauty, grace and will probably punch you in the face. The Glamour is the reason the spotlight exists and the girl you’ve been waiting for. Introducing: Blake Monroe. Eh, sure.

Lash Legend vs. Wren Sinclair

Wren with a waistlock to start as Lashy was distracted by Kelani being at commentary. Wren hits a dropkick in the corner and some shots, but Lash doeses her into the ropes. She picks Wren up, Wren with a sunset flip but Lash doesn’t go down so she trips her up and locks in a Cattle Mutilation and transitions into an elbowlock. Lash picks up Wren, who flips over but eats a big boot.

Lash beats on Wren against the middle rope and then pauses to talk shit to Kelani. She slams Wren’s head into the mat, hits a splash for two. Bear hug by Lash, Wren tries to elbow out and gets knocked into the corner. Lash misses a charge and Wren hits some slaps and chops. She ducks a clothesline, leaps into a takedown and hits a DDT but Lash rolls to the outside.

Wren onto the apron, she leaps for a rana but Lash catches her. Wren escapes and hits a step-up enzuigiri, then rolls Lash in. She goes up top, leaps but gets caught! She swings Wren into a modified drop for three.

Winner: Lash Legend (4:03)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: This was neither woman’s best match by a long shot. It was rushed due to the time and that hurt them both, but it was basically just to build the Lash vs. Kelani feud.

* Our NXT Spotlight is on Lainey Reid, calling herself the Southern Sensation. She says she thought she had to wait for the sweetest moment to join NXT, but didn’t wait to become a champion equestrian or track athlete. She found her opportunity and says Jacy is the most beatable champion in history and tonight she’ll shock the world.

* Jasper Troy is asked by Sarah about potentially jeopardizing his title shot. He says it won’t cost him anything because he knew what he was doing. Oba’s a beat and a warrior and if he’s alive he’ll be out there tonight. He’s counting on it.

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Jacy Jayne vs. Lainey Reid

Lainey ducks a clothesline and rolls Jacy up for two-plus. She hits a kick and rolls her into a pin for two, then puts Jacy in the corner for punches and kicks. She throws Jacy into another corner for back elbows. Jacy reverses an Irish whip but Lainey up top for a crossbody for two.

Laney goes for a shot but is blocked — knee and a bodyslam for two. She hits somt stomps and two sentons, then showboats to draw some heat. Lainey first back with some shots, whip into the ropes and follows but gets superkicked. Jacy catapults Jacy throat-first into the middle rope as we go to break.

We’re back as Jacy hits a double throat thrust in the corner and a boot choke. Lainey dodges a charge and hits a dropkick, then goes on the attack with a kick to the gut and punches. Back elbow, she leaps but Jacy catches her feet. She goes to catch Lainey against the ropes and gets shoved off so she leaps onto the ropes to choke her another way.

Hip smash in the corner by Jacy, Lainey put on top and hit with a kick to the head. Jacy up top and Lainey lays in some punches to block it. Headbutt puts Jacy on the mat, Lainey hits a rough Blockbuster and both women are down!

Jacy and Lainey now trade shots on their knees and get to their feet — Lainey with punches and a kick. She knocks Jacy down with shoulder tackles, inverted Atomic drop, side Russian legsweep and a stomp! She charges in with an elbow in the corner, twisting suplex and cover gets nearly three.

Lainey goes for a back suplex but it’s blocked. Lainey catches a kick, Jacy with a rana and runs right into a BIG kick for two-plus! Lainey with a roll-up, she goes up top and Fallon with the distraction. Jacy hits the Rolling Encore for three.

Winner: Jacy Jayne (10:26)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Pretty decent on the whole. There were a couple rough spots and Lainey got more offense than she probably should have, but it helped establish her.

Jacy celebrates in the ring when Ava appears on the podium. She says FI chose her first opponent, but Ava will decide her next. Next week there’s four singles matches and a fatal four-way #1 contender’s match will follow, with the winner facing Jacy at Evolution. Several women have arrived around the ring. Jacy isn’t happy, nor are Fallon or Jazmyn.

* Inamura is consoling Briggs, who is pissed and says they’re better than them. First Class comes in and says “Scoreboard says? Not really.” They introduce themselves and KC says tough loss, but that the NXT Tag Team Titles will look better on them.

Inamura says they are really annoying and AJ says he was taking over the locker room before Inamura was thinking about being a star. Eiljah walks in and says the TNA Title would be back in TNA if not for them. KC says they’re talking to the TNA Champ.

* Luca Crusifino is on the phone saying that it’s taken care of. Tony walks up and asks about it and he says just taking care of business. Tony ain’t buying it and they walk out for their match.

* Myles meats with the NQCC and Wren says Charles had things he wanted to say. Charlie says that he was angry but that Wren made good points and he gives Myles respect. Je’Von walks in excited, Borne leaves and Tavion says he wants out too. Charlie asks why Je’Von is even here and Tavion tries to speak up but Charlie cuts him off and Wren says she’ll talk to him.

* El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr and Mr. Iguana are in the audience.

Tony D’Angelo & Luca Crusifino vs. Tyriek Igwe & Tyson DuPont

Lucas starts against Tyriek, locking in a waistlock. he goes for a single leg takedown and gets nailed, but comes back with a knee. He goes for the tag but Tony refuses to tag in. Tyson tags in and they hit a double shoulder block. Tyson takes over but Luca dodges a splash.

Tony finally tags in and he tells Luca to get out and he’s got it. He blocks a shot and fires off, then hits a knee off the ropes. Front facelock and punches but DuPont gets him into the corner and Tyriek tags in for kicks to the gut.

Tony fights back and beats Tyriek down, he goes for the tag but Wes was distracting him and Tyriek nails Tony. Quick tags by T&T work Tony over, Tony sends Tyriek to the outside and tags in Luca, who sends DuPont to the outside. Tyriek whips Luca into the corner and Luca goes to the apron, then nails Tyriek. Luca looks at Tony and tags him in, Tony is reluctant but tosses Luca onto T&T on the outside as we go to break.

We’re back and Tyriek has Luca in a front facelock, Luca tries to fight free but gets picked up for a shoulderbreaker and a cover gets two-plus. Tyriek tees off but Luca is Luca-ing up. He gets kicked in the gut and sent into the corner for splashes. Luca goes up and over a pick up and hits a lungblower! TOny goes for the tag — he gets it! Tony comes in hot and tags down both men with belly to bellies. Spinebuster to Igwe — and Sacks is here! Tony yanks Stacks into the ring, Luca grabs the crowbar and Tony sees it. The distraction allows Tyriek to take Tony out, High RYze get their finish for the win.

Winner: High Ryze (9:46)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Good, solid effort by four men who are good in there. The storyline played well and I have no complaints.

* Trick is with Sarah and is congratulated on defending his title at AAO. She asis about First Class helping last week and he says they try to say he ain’t great when he is. He doesn’t care what anyone says including Mike Santana. He made a promise to his daughter but he lied to her. Trick talks trash about Elijah and says he’s riding first class. Next week it’s Inamura, Briggs & Elijah vs. Trick and First Class and he says they’re going to dog walk them out of NXT.

Set For Next Week:

– Blake Monroe signs her NXT contract

– WWE Evolution Eliminator Matches: Lash vs. Kelani, Zaria vs. Izzi Dame, Thea vs. Lash, Jordynne vs. Lola

– Trick Williams & First Class vs. Elijah, Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura

NXT Championship Match

Oba Femi vs. Jasper Troy

Oba on the attack but Troy with a knee strike and a body slam, big senton gets two. Troy right back up and lays into Oba with fists to the head. He picks Oba up for a bodyslam but Oba slides down and hits a bodyslam before dropping to a knee. Femi with a shot to the head and a wristlock into a shoulder block. Troy goozles Femi but he blocks it and nails Troy with punches.

Oba goes for a suplex but Troy blocks it and hits a BIG suplex of his own. Oba to the outside now and Troy heads out to the apron — Oba with a shot to the chest. Troy drops off the apron and clotheslines Oba, then rolls him in. Hard whip into the corner and then another that BREAKS THE MIDDLE ROPE. And we’re on break.

We’re back as Troy drops Oba in a back suplex onto the apron and then covers for two-plus. Troy goes for a suplex — reversed by Oba! Oba is Oba-ing up! He lays in first and clotheslines to Troy and then hits a half-and-half suplex! Uppercut in the corner, he backs up but Troy splashes him! Off the ropes, Oba with a spinebuster for a nearfall.

Oba gets Troy up to his knees for a headbutt, but Troy first back. They headbutt each other again, hit stereo clotheslines and big boots. Goozle by Oba but Troy breaks it and throws Oba shoulder-first into the corner. Goozle by Troy, choke slam, cover for a nearfall!

Troy picks Oba up — Oba counters! Fall From Grace countered but Oba tosses Troy! He sends Troy into the ropes — BLACK HOLE SLAM by Troy! Troy covers after a moment and gets two-plus. Troy goes up — Vader bomb but Oba gets his knees up! Clothesline by Oba sends both men over the top — and Oba sends Troy THROUGH the guardrail! Oba tosses Troy in, FALL FROM GRACE off the ropes. He covers for THRE–NO! Troy’s shoulder was up!

Oba sends Troy into the ropes — ANOTHER Fall From Grace and that finishes it.

Winner: Oba Femi (11:20)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Damn good hoss match that made Troy look like a monster, but Oba came out with the win as expected. Good work and a great main event to send us off for the night.

And with that, we’re done for the night!