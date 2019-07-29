Jerry Lawler Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over His Son Brian Christopher

WMC Action News 5 in Memphis reports that Jerry Lawler has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Hardeman County, Tennessee over the 2018 death of his son Brian Christopher Lawler. Lawler wants damages for what he says are “numerous failures of the county and its employees that resulted in the wrongful death of his son.”

Brian was found hanging in his jail cell in July of last year at the age of 46. His death was ruled a suicide by Jerry claims that this is false. In August that same year, he shared photos of Brian in the hospital prior to his death. THe injuries in the photos don’t match up with those he would have received from a suicide. He will host a press conference later today (at 2 PM) to talk about the lawsuit with his attorney Jeffrey Rosenblum.

Lawler is also asking Sheriff John Doolen to change how the Hardeman County Jail protects inmates from being hurt.