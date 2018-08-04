Local Memphis News Stations Cover Friends and Family Paying Tribute to Brian Lawler, Jerry Lawler Speaks at His Son’s Funeral

– CW 30 Memphis and Local ABC 24 Memphis news stations aired videos of friends and family paying tribute to late former WWE Superstar Brian Lawler (aka Brian Christopher, Grandmaster Sexay) this week. You can check out those videos below. As previously reported, Lawler, son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, passed away earlier this week and his funeral was held yesterday (Aug. 3).

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler told ABC 24 the following at the funeral:

“This is gotta be one of the toughest days of my life – if I heard it once, I heard it a thousand times – they say, ‘the toughest thing for anybody to do is have to bury a child’ and that’s what we’re going through today. My fiance Lauren and I are standing next to the casket and I keep looking down almost expecting Brian to sit up and start laughing. It’s just tough. He was an unforgettable character and everybody that met Brian, loved him.”