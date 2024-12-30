Jerry Lynn Says Paul Heyman Still Owes Him Money From His ECW Days

In an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews (via Wrestling Inc), Jerry Lynn said that former ECW owner Paul Heyman still owes him money from the time he worked for the promotion. Heyman’s problems with paying wrestlers have been brought up in the past, although Lynn says he has no hard feelings over it.

He said: “It’s quite a bit. But, you know, I’ll never see it.”

He said that he had an “apology tour” some time ago, and he believes he might have buried Heyman at that time, due to how upset he was. He then said when WWE was in Nashville, his hometown, he went to say hi to Brock Lesnar. Heyman was there.

Lynn added: “I forgot Paulie was managing him, so I saw Paulie, and I told Paulie and I said, you know, I said the same thing I said to Bischoff. I said ‘I buried you in a lot of promos,’ I said I wasn’t happy, you know, being screwed out of a lot of money. He says ‘I don’t blame you.’“