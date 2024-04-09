wrestling / News
Jey Uso Wins #1 Contender’s Match On WWE Raw To Challenge Damian Priest
April 8, 2024 | Posted by
Jey Uso will be Damian Priest’s first challenger for the World Heavyweight Title, winning a Fatal Four-Way match on WWE Raw with an assist from CM Punk. Uso defeated Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed to earn a shot at McIntyre in the main event of Monday’s show.
The end of the match saw McIntyre about to Claymore Kick Uso before Punk, who cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, grabbed his leg. The distraction allowed Uso to hit a superkick, followed by a spear and a top-rope splash to get the win.
No word as of yet on when Uso will get his World Heavyweight Championship match.
