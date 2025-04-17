Jey Uso Recalls Kids Coming At Him As Teen Over Rikishi Running Over Steve Austin

Jey Uso says that he and Jimmy had to deal with angry young fans over his father running over Steve Austin on WWE TV. Rikishi was (in)famously revealed as Austin’s 1999 Surviver Series assailant after several months of speculation in 2000, and Jey commented on the storyline during an appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast.

“When my dad ran over Stone Cold, I was like 11 to 13,” Jey said (per Fightful). “We were boxing every day because kids were like, ‘Your dad sucks. Your dad ran over Stone Cold.’ We were about that.”

He continued, “The only [thing] that protected us is we were hella good at football, so they kind of didn’t mess with us.”

Jey will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 night one.