wrestling / News
Jey Uso Recalls Kids Coming At Him As Teen Over Rikishi Running Over Steve Austin
April 17, 2025 | Posted by
Jey Uso says that he and Jimmy had to deal with angry young fans over his father running over Steve Austin on WWE TV. Rikishi was (in)famously revealed as Austin’s 1999 Surviver Series assailant after several months of speculation in 2000, and Jey commented on the storyline during an appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast.
“When my dad ran over Stone Cold, I was like 11 to 13,” Jey said (per Fightful). “We were boxing every day because kids were like, ‘Your dad sucks. Your dad ran over Stone Cold.’ We were about that.”
He continued, “The only [thing] that protected us is we were hella good at football, so they kind of didn’t mess with us.”
Jey will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 night one.
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns On Donald Trump: ‘I Support Our President’, Wants ‘A Bright Future For Our Country’
- Roman Reigns Reveals His Contract Is Up In 2026, Calls Vince McMahon Allegations A ‘Stain on WWE’
- Jimmy Uso Names Rikishi’s ‘I Did It For The Rock’ Promo As the All-Time Worst
- CM Punk Reveals His Biggest Concern for His WrestleMania 41 Match