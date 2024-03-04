Jey Uso Offers Cody Rhodes Backup Against the Bloodline

In an interview with the Jackie Redmond Show (via Fightful), Jey Uso offered to give Cody Rhodes is support against the Bloodline heading into this year’s Wrestlemania. Uso and Rhodes have teamed in the past and are former Undisputed tag team champions.

He said: “I just be like, look at these fools. I am so glad I am not in that no more. But man, Cody, bro, if you need help, man, I got you, bro. Call on me. If anybody know how they get down, Uce, it’s me. But I’m telling you, bro, we need more soldiers, Cody. We need more soldiers if we’re gonna go against The Bloodline, Uce. I’m telling you, this is what they do all the same. We need about six, seven more. 100%, I would choose Cody. They beat me up and kicked me out. Why would I want to…? Cody showed love, man.“