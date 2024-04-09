Jey Uso Weighs In On CM Punk Helping Him Win World Heavyweight Title Shot On Raw

CM Punk gave Jey Uso an assist in the latter’s World Heavyweight Title #1 contender’s match on WWE Raw, and Uso has commented on the matter. As noted, Uso defeated Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed to earn a shot at Damian Priest in the main event of the show, a win that came after CM Punk grabbed McIntyre’s leg and distracted him, allowing Uso to take McIntyre out for the win.

Uso spoke about the win in a WWE Digital Exclusive after the show, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On being the #1 contender: “Damn, that sounds good. Man, we wrapping up WrestleMania week with a big W. Man, I’m on fire. I’m happy. Look, I’m ecstatic. I’m proud. Hard work is paying off. You know what it is. YEET.”

On Punk’s involvement: “You know why? It’s because we bought ice cream together. We was watching hockey together, uce. We was watching hockey together, uce. He’s like, ‘Hold up, man. My boy Jey out there, Drew McIntyre stay trippin’, I’m gonna tie his shoes for him.’ What’d he do? CM Punk gave me the assist. Passed it off to me, grabbed it, slam dunk, boomed on Drew. Boom.”

On Priest: “Shoutout to that boy, Damian Priest. Judgment Day, my eye’s been on you, uce. I know I’m gonna have to bring my ‘A’ game to you. I know you about that game, uce. I ain’t gonna take you lightly. But guess what? Jey Uso is now in your city and now after your title, uce.”