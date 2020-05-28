Jim Cornette Trashes AEW Stadium Stampede Match, Says He’s Ashamed of Everyone Involved, Says Jim Ross Is Hurting His Legacy

On a recent edition of Cornette’s Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette discussed the Stadium Stampede match from AEW Double or Nothing on Saturday night. Cornette trashed the match, saying he was ashamed of everyone who was involved in the match. He also said Jim Ross is hurting his legacy by being involved with stuff like this. Highlights are below.

On how the match was all the worst aspects of MITB without WWE’s production talent: “I almost wanted to apologize to Vince Russo for saying that he produced the worst wrestling I’ve ever seen or heard of after seeing this fucking thing. It was the worst aspects of Money in the Bank without the WWE production talent or budget.”

On how he is ashamed of everyone involved in the match: “I will never watch this fucking shit again. Fuck all you people. I’m ashamed of Matt Hardy. I’m ashamed of Tony Schiavone. I’m ashamed of Jim Ross for not walking out on this. I’m ashamed of everybody involved in it. And it’s the last time I’ll be fucking watching this horseshit. And Tony Khan can take his sports based presentation and shove it up his fucking ass.”

“They’re all fucking morons for doing this. I’m disappointed in all of them, I don’t want to see them personally again because I’d have to tell them. I don’t want to see them professionally again because I don’t want to see anybody involved in this ever again.”

On how if this is what wrestling is, it needs to die: “If this is what wrestling is now, it needs to die. Leave it alone and let it go. If you can’t bring it back, and you just gonna fucking piss on the fucking rotting corpse, let it go. Find something else to do with your fucking lives like I have, because I’m too embarrassed to be involved with these people and this industry, because of shit like this.”

On how Jim Ross is hurting his legacy: “Let’s face it, you know Jim Ross knows, I haven’t talked to him after this, probably won’t talk to him for awhile after this, but he knows this is garbage. There’s two ways to look at this. He signed to do a job so he’s going to do the fucking job and he’s not going to fucking come out and bury the shit on the air. That’s being professional. Or there is being professional enough to go, ‘You know what, I’m not going to ruin my goddamn legacy and my standing as the greatest announcer of the modern era by being remembered for calling this fucking horse drivel.’ And he should go home and fucking apply his many talents to doing his own thing instead of fucking letting these people drag him into the goddamn cesspool.”

