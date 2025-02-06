Jim Cornette Podcast’s Theme Song To Raise Money No Kill Animal Charity

The group behind the theme song for Jim Cornette’s podcast is helping raise money for a no kill animal charity in Louisville, Kentucky. Cavetone Records announced on Wednesday that the Ex-Bombers are teaming up with No Kill Louisville to help fund the charity’s mission to make the city a no-kill city for animals.

The announcement noted that from February 6th through the 28th, revenue from the downloads and streams of “Get The Experience,” the theme some for The Jim Cornette Experience, will go directly to funding the mission. In addition, if the campaign gets the song on any Billboard chart, the group will sponsor a dog or cat at Kentucky Humane Society and if the song lands on the Billboard Hot 100 then the group will match 100% of the download total for the charity. Finally, if the song hits the Hot 100 top 10, the group will “drive to Louisville to adopt a mixed-breed dog who likes cats.”

You can see the full announcement and the “Get The Experience” music video below: