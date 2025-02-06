wrestling / News
Jim Cornette Podcast’s Theme Song To Raise Money No Kill Animal Charity
The group behind the theme song for Jim Cornette’s podcast is helping raise money for a no kill animal charity in Louisville, Kentucky. Cavetone Records announced on Wednesday that the Ex-Bombers are teaming up with No Kill Louisville to help fund the charity’s mission to make the city a no-kill city for animals.
The announcement noted that from February 6th through the 28th, revenue from the downloads and streams of “Get The Experience,” the theme some for The Jim Cornette Experience, will go directly to funding the mission. In addition, if the campaign gets the song on any Billboard chart, the group will sponsor a dog or cat at Kentucky Humane Society and if the song lands on the Billboard Hot 100 then the group will match 100% of the download total for the charity. Finally, if the song hits the Hot 100 top 10, the group will “drive to Louisville to adopt a mixed-breed dog who likes cats.”
You can see the full announcement and the “Get The Experience” music video below:
“Jim Cornette Experience” Theme Song to Save Animals’ Lives with No Kill Louisville & The Ex-Bombers
The Ex-Bombers are partnering with No Kill Louisville to save animals’ lives. From February 6 to 28, the revenue from the downloads and streams of “Get the Experience,” the theme song for the number one pro wrestling podcast in the world the “Jim Cornette Experience,” will go directly to funding No Kill Louisville’s mission to make Louisville, KY a no-kill city for animals.
To celebrate their one-year anniversary as the theme to the show, The Ex-Bombers will be donating 100% of the revenue from the downloads and streams of “Get the Experience” to the animal charity No Kill Louisville on Feb. 6-28.
This marks the first-ever digital release for the band who had exclusively released their music on vinyl for the previous 14 years. “A lot of people have asked us to release our music on digital, and now we are giving them the opportunity to help us make a difference just by clicking a button. That click feeds an animal or helps keep it out of the shelter,” said drummer and vocalist Keri “Kitty” Cousins.
The pair are partnering with the Louisville-based animal charity for multiple reasons. First, Jim Cornette’s lifelong home is Louisville and he is a known animal lover. Second is more personal. “Nancy and I always adopt from shelters. Our pets are the cat or the dog who has been there for a while,” said Cousins, “No Kill Louisville does so much to help those deserving animals as they help move organizations to the fostering model.”
The fostering model keeps shelters from being at capacity, which is a significant reason for euthanizing adoptable pets. No Kill Louisville also runs the Pet Food Bank, which provides food for individuals going through difficult economic times and has kept countless pets in their homes when they otherwise may have been surrendered.
If the campaign gains momentum, and the song lands on any Billboard chart, The Ex-Bombers will sponsor a dog or cat at Kentucky Humane Society. If it lands on the Hot 100 they will personally match 100% of the download total for No Kill Louisville. If it reaches the Top 10 they will drive to Louisville to adopt a mixed-breed dog who likes cats.
“Get the Experience (of Jim Cornette)” is available for download on Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, Deezer, and other reputable streaming platforms.
