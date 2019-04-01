wrestling / News

Various News: Jim Cornette Praises Last Week Tonight‘s WWE Segment, Pre-Orders Available Now On Vader Biography, Tracy Smothers Autobiography Planned

April 1, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In case you were wondering what Jim Cornette thought of the Last Week Tonight segment that targeted WWE over its lack of health care for wrestlers, he loved it. He wrote on Twitter:

– Vader’s autobiography is now available for pre-order. He was working on the book prior to his passing last year and his son Jesse took over its release.

– Jon Cosper is working on a Tracy Smothers autobiography.

