Various News: Jim Cornette Praises Last Week Tonight‘s WWE Segment, Pre-Orders Available Now On Vader Biography, Tracy Smothers Autobiography Planned

– In case you were wondering what Jim Cornette thought of the Last Week Tonight segment that targeted WWE over its lack of health care for wrestlers, he loved it. He wrote on Twitter:

Well, after a complete viewing, this is the absolute most truthful outside media piece I've seen on wrestling in over 40 years:https://t.co/CKsAnqbGUS — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) April 1, 2019

– Vader’s autobiography is now available for pre-order. He was working on the book prior to his passing last year and his son Jesse took over its release.

*PRE-ORDERS AVAILABLE NOW* 👉 https://t.co/n9zXfbXBFe 👈

.

Please understand this is pre-orders only. The first 25 orders will also receive a free limited edition shirt. Shipping the books out later this month. Will update everyone when shipping starts. Appreciate the Love. pic.twitter.com/UtQtXTsRN7 — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) April 1, 2019

– Jon Cosper is working on a Tracy Smothers autobiography.