Jim Cornette & Wife Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Grooming Talent In OVW

Jim Cornette and his wife Stacey are the latest to be hit with sexual misconduct allegations, stemming from his time in OVW. Independent wrestler Phil Earley posted to Twitter on Thursday detailing allegations against Cornette and his wife Stacy, saying that Cornette’s wife Stacey, who worked in OVW as Synn, attempted to groom him early in his time in the wrestling business, sending him unasked for lewd photos and attempting to groom him for sexual purposes. Early alleged that Cornette would require talent to “perform sexual acts on his wife, many times with him watching.”

He goes on to say that a close friend was “groomed and basically brainwashed by them for YEARS. When he finally escaped, Stacy went to great lengths to not only terrorize him, but to actively try to have other wrestlers physically assault him.” He said that Stacey sent him pictures showing tires of the friend’s that she slashed and bragged about making sure he lost his job and apartment. He also alleges that she bragged that she could call the Kentucky wrestling commission, who would protect them and target people because he was a family friend.

Earley also shared screenshots from Stacey Cornette backing up his story. Due to a censored nude picture we won’t be posting it here, but you can check it out here. He has also shared screenshots from his Facebook account of Stacey attacking him and denying the allegations.

Earley’s comments led to Mike Braddock, a former OVW heavyweight champion, posting to Twitter to allege that Cornette “sent Stacy after me to recruit me,” although he didn’t take the bait. Earley has retweeted another comment from a user who said they “personally watched Jimmy and Synn chase an 18 or 19 year old hostess at cheddars, offering alcohol among other things to get her back to the ‘hot tub’.” OVW alumni Body Guy also backed up the allegations.

She approached via DM, sent me lewd photos I never asked for, implied protection from the Kentucky commission (stating he was a family friend), and told me she WAS going to fuck me, as if I didn't have a choice. My experience with them is tame compared to others, though /2 — AKI Evolution (@AKI_Evolution) June 18, 2020

A close friend of mine was groomed and basically brainwashed by them for YEARS. When he finally escaped, Stacy went to great lengths to not only terrorize him, but to actively try to have other wrestlers physically assault him. /4 — AKI Evolution (@AKI_Evolution) June 18, 2020

Stacy bragged about being able to call the Kentucky commission to give him "targets". He was a family friend, and if she wanted, she could turn his attention to anyone licensed in the state to potentially hurt, and sometimes even ruin their careers /6 — AKI Evolution (@AKI_Evolution) June 18, 2020

They used their place of power to hurt many, many people. No one wants to speak up because of his position in wrestling, but this is EXTREMELY common knowledge among OVW alumni. /8 — AKI Evolution (@AKI_Evolution) June 18, 2020

This will probably ruin a lot of opportunities in wrestling, and that's fine, but make no mistake: Jim Cornette is trash. He and his wife have made power plays in order to hurt many, many people. Fuck you Jim. Fuck you Stacy. You are scum. — AKI Evolution (@AKI_Evolution) June 18, 2020

More people are coming forward and more will CONTINUE to come forward because I'm. Not. Lying. https://t.co/kzjbdv03vo — AKI Evolution (@AKI_Evolution) June 19, 2020

She's found my facebook. I'm not backing down. The things I said she did and tried to get me to do are all 100% true. pic.twitter.com/5qfbPDi46V — AKI Evolution (@AKI_Evolution) June 19, 2020

Now she's saying I photoshopped the messages and that she doesn't even know me. pic.twitter.com/ebceTEOzu0 — AKI Evolution (@AKI_Evolution) June 19, 2020

Years later Jim Cornette decides to tell his listeners that he doesnt believe one legged wrestlers are believable. He was part owner of OVW at the time of the shows I just mentioned. Hes a piece of shit and a coward. — Mike Braddock (@IronMBraddock) June 19, 2020

@AKI_Evolution personally watched Jimmy and Synn chase an 18 or 19 year old hostess at cheddars, offering alcohol among other things to get her back to the "hot tub". — ChrisBolinDDR (@ChrisBolinDDR) June 19, 2020