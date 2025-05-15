– Wrestling legend, WWE Hall of Famer, and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross announced today that he’s been diagnosed with colon cancer. Per Ross, he will be going in for surgery in the next week or so.

He wrote earlier today, “Diagnosed this week with colon cancer. Surgery being scheduled in the next week or two. I appreciate your concern and support. 🙏”

Ross last appeared for AEW at the Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view event last month. On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Jim Ross that he makes a full recovery.