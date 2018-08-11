Jim Ross Speculates on Enzo Amore and Big Cass Heading to Impact Wrestling, Critiques Pop TV as the Home for Impact

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross discussed a number of topics on the latest edition of The Ross Report, and he talked about the idea of Big Cass and Enzo Amore going to Impact Wrestling. Below are some highlights (transcript via Wrestlezone.com).

Ross on not liking Impact Wrestling on Pop TV: “Just when you thought that Impact Wrestling was building some momentum – and I think they still are, their television ratings have recently gone off the hook in a bad way. They had their lowest rating of 2018 for their weekly episodic television. There’s an old saying my granny told me one time about her mercantile, her store, that you can’t sell goods out of an empty wagon. I don’t think the Pop TV wagon is very loaded. If you’re like me I can ask this question to anybody and I’d like to get the answer. Are there other programs that you watch on Pop TV in addition to Impact Wrestling? Didn’t think so. They got to build their company around talent and television. Their talent side seems to be coming together: their nucleus. They gotta have a nucleus and somebody’s gotta get hot. It’s that simple. They’ve gotta get on a vehicle at some point in time that’s gonna give them a chance to survive and become very profitable.”

Ross also commented on a potential Impact run for former WWE Superstars Enzo Amore & Big Cass,

“You’ve got to wonder if Impact Wrestling has their eye on this guy [Big Cass]. Under the right circumstance, getting all the stars aligned, I still believe that Big Cazz has great potential. I understand too, I’ve said it before on the air, potential don’t buy the groceries. Somewhere along the way you gotta get to that level where they can’t do without you… You look at somebody making an Impact, what about Impact Wrestling having Enzo Amore under whatever name and Big Cass on their show? Worse things can happen, right?”