Jim Ross Recalls Breaking Up Backstage Fight Between Dr. Death Steve Williams & Hawk, Discusses Who He Thinks Would Have Won

On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed a story Jim Cornette once told about “Dr. Death” Steve Williams and Road Warrior Hawk getting into an altercation in the locker room backstage in Chicago. According to Cornette, the two got into each other’s faces, cursed at each other, and nearly came to blows. Cornette said he thinks Williams would have won the fight. Highlights are below.

On if he heard about Steve Williams and Hawk getting into an altercation: “Yeah, of course. Two a high strung guys. Two alpha males that didn’t want to compromise. I was actually involved in a situation with those two guys in Florida at a TV. I remember watching the ongoings with Natch because Natch of course being a Minnesota guy and Hawk being a Minnesotan, he said, ‘Oh man, your boy’s gonna get it tonight.’ I go, ‘Right, OK Natch.’ So the issue was that, I got in between the guys and started scolding them, I knew they weren’t going to beat me up, because that wouldn’t have been a big win on your won-loss record, so cooler heads prevailed. I said, ‘You guys are going to hurt each other, then you’re gonna be off work, and then when you’re off work, you’re not gonna make a goddamn dime, is that what you want? Are you both that stupid?’ So I said, ‘Common, get your shit together and move on, just move on here, and that’s kind of what we did on that deal. They didn’t fight, but they sure as hell wanted to.”

On who he thinks would have won a fight between the two: “I’m like Cornette in that respect, my money would have been on Doc. They say why would you say that, Hawk was a great street fighter, he had a hell of a punch. Those punches are rendered ineffective when you, the puncher, is on his back, and that’s what amateur wrestlers do. Doc would have broken him down, taken him off his feet, which would have negated the punching power to a large degree, and that’s how that fight would have ended, and then he would have mounted him, and then he would have beat the shit out of Hawk, that’s what would have happened.”

