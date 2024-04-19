Jim Ross Recalls Dustin Rhodes Becoming Goldust, WrestleMania 12 Match With Roddy Piper

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE star talked about Dustin Rhodes joining WWE and becoming Goldust. Here are the highlights:

On Dustin getting hired in WWE: “I’m not sure Dusty had a lot to do with that. Because I think that might have been during a period of time when the relationship between father and son was a little bit frosty. Bruce [Prichard] certainly — Bruce was aware of Dustin’s abilities. We need new characters, we needed new — as I’ve said here many times. Wrestling fans love new things, and they love surprises. So the Goldust personification of that pretty much fi. He was new, he was a surprise. Nobody’s seen anything quite like it since Gorgeous George. It’s funny that Gorgeous George made a phenomenal living based on — what’s the word… well, he was ambiguous. But the problem is that unfortunately for society… he really built a career on homophobia. Yeah. And I think that without saying it, we expected somewhat of a comparable reaction for Goldust.

On Dustin getting the Goldust character over: “I think Vince had kinda had the idea to make a character based on what Goldust ended up being. But once Vince got in Dustin’s head and was selling him on the concept, the talent themselves — as they should — took partial ownership through the development of that particular TV persona. So, I think the idea was there. It was pitched, Dustin contributed to it greatly. I mean, he owned that character as time went on. He was innovative, he added things, little nuances and subtleties. How he snapped his teeth, and things like that. But you know, he was unmistakable. You didn’t have to wonder who that was. He didn’t look like anybody else. And again, let’s not forget that he was a hell of a worker. And because he had the aforementioned aptitude, he figured out how to get that character over. And I thought he did a great job with it.”

On his parking lot brawl match with Roddy Piper at WrestleMania 12: “I didn’t think it was cheesy [the OJ footage being spliced in]. I thought it fit the moment. And look again, we’re talking about an androgynous wrestler, six foot six, blond wig, black lips, black ears, black eye makeup. This ain’t normal. I mean as unique in pro wrestling in general, the Goldust character makes it even that much more unique, special.”

On it being one of WWE’s first cinematic matches: “Yeah, absolutely. Pre-taped, edited. And I think as I recall, the editing was somewhat less than one would think. Those guys pulled it off. They knew what they wanted to do, had brainstormed. Had strategized. And now it’s time to execute. And when you have a guy like Roddy Piper, who’s got a spotlight on him at an event called WrestleMania, you know you’re gonna give some good s**t. Same thing for Dustin. WrestleMania, that’s all you have to say.”

