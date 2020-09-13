Jim Ross on Why MJF Reminds Him Of Jim Cornette And Paul Heyman, What Cornette’s Legacy Will Be In Wrestling

In the most recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed why MJF reminds him of Jim Cornette and Paul Heyman, what Cornette’s legacy will be in wrestling, and much more. You can view his comments below.

Jim Ross on why MJF reminds him of Jim Cornette and Paul Heyman: “It reminds me of where we are right now with MJF. His skill set is well beyond his years. Well beyond his years. And that’s why this kid MJF is gonna be such a star and a bigger star as the days go on than he is today, and he’s already a big star now. He may be the future of AEW in that respect. But nonetheless, when I see MJF create his own promos, create his own content – it reminds me of Jim Cornette. It reminds me of a young Paul Heyman. Those are both great examples and great comparisons. Whether you like their party affiliation or political views, the fact that how good they are in that role is amazing. But that’s what it reminds me of. Cornette – way before MJF’s time – he was the MJF in that era like Heyman was.”

On how Cornette’s legacy in wrestling: “Once you get past today’s Jim Cornette and his philosophies and so forth, I think he’ll be known as one of the top two or three managers of all time. Heenan will always get my number one. To say who’s number two – I could make a very definitive argument that Jim Cornette is the number two manager of all time behind Heenan. I think he’s gonna be known as one of the greatest managers ever in wrestling, I think if you look at it objectively I think he’ll be known as one of the most bright and brilliant minds ever in wrestling and then I just hope his character he’s created now doesn’t adversely affect that perception. He’s a Hall of Fame guy that without a doubt, he could do so many things well – from booking to managing to announcing to running a territory – that should not be discounted. It’s like judging the Olympics – you take out the high score and low score and get the average. If you do that with Cornette’s career – take out the high and take out the low – he’s still a Hall of Fame guy who was always be remembered as one of the most brilliant minds of anybody I’ve ever worked with in pro wrestling.”

