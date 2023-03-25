Jim Ross Recalls Build For Undertaker vs. Kane At WrestleMania 14, Rumors Of Barbed Wire Tag Team Match

On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about WrestleMania XIV. Ross talked about the build for Undertaker versus Kane, WWE getting new rings after complaints, and if a barbed wire match was originally planned for the event. Some highlights are below.

On the build for Undertaker vs. Kane at WrestleMania: “The thing about builds is, when are they started? How long do they go? Do they move along in an understandable and an investment worthy pace? The only thing I would say about that build was it might have been better off a little bit longer. You people say ‘Oh God it seemed like it’s on TV every week’, well it wasn’t. Go back and look. But, I love those two guys together so intriguing the image that they projected two big human athletic human beings the story was strong. The brother surviving the fire and all that stuff. It was out there for some people no doubt about it, but here’s the thing about it. You forgot about the out there show business wise after the bell rang. Those guys had really good chemistry and they did things the guys that are they’re close they’re inching into the seven foot range, 300 pound range just never did before. They they were pretty much amazing in my eyes.”

On WWE getting new rings: “I field the concerns of the talent and they were just complaining and b******* about the ring being hard and they called it the “Hogan ring” because when Hogan was programmed with those massive heavyweights Bundy’s, Earthquakes all those big, big guys. The ring had to be a little bit constructed a little bit differently or being able to be braced up or whatever. We had to figure out a way to make it bump friendly and accommodate the huge guys, and we did. We just invested and kept investing and got the rings worked out. We probably got more positive feedback on that action than anything we’ve done to date for the talent. They love the fact they’re in a bump friendly ring. They can go out and do their stuff and not feel like they’re landing on concrete.”

On rumors of a barbed wire match between the New Age Outlaws & Chainsaw Charlie/Cactus Jack: “Hey, look things like that when you get into a pat of your genre that’s specialized like that wild west stuff that, ya know, Onita built a reputation on the dynamite matches and exploding this and that. So, you heard about that all the time. I always deferred to Vince on every one of issues. I’m not going to pitch for something I don’t believe in. ‘You don’t believe in barbed wire?’ No, it’s a sideshow deal. It’s a gimmick. It’s a match full of shortcuts. It’s very one-dimensional. So, no, I’m not for it. But, if we did it I’d call the hell out of it. I’d make sure it got over as far as my part was concerned. So, I’d have no problem investing in it emotionally, but it would not be my cup of tea. But, if you can convince the old man that’s now the idea to go with then more power to you and I always left it that way. The decision got to go to him and the questions got to go Vince anyway. So why not encourage your talents to develop a relationship with the decision maker as opposed to your talent relations guy, which was me at the time, in being involved in every decision. I don’t need to be. That’s egocentric in my view. So, anyhow, the barbed wire thing was discussed, but I don’t know how seriously committed Vince was to ever doing something like that.”

