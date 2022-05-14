Jim Ross On Paul Heyman’s Dangerous Alliance In WCW, Why It’s One Of The Most Underrated Factions Ever

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the Dangerous Alliance being one of the most underrated factions ever, their WarGames Match with Sting’s Squadron at WrestleWar 1992, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on the Dangerous Alliance being one of the most underrated factions ever: “You’ve got an amalgamation of talent all put together hoping that the combustible ends can co-exist. I’ve always said, and I believe this to this day, that the Dangerous Alliance was one of the most underrated factions ever in pro wrestling. I loved that presentation. Paul Heyman was at his young, spiteful, crazy best. Great promo guy, and it took so much pressure off the other talents. ‘We’ve got a three-minute promo segment here, and Paul E. will start and finish.’ Or just ‘Paul E. is gonna do the interview, and you guys jump in when you find an opportunity or if you choose to.’ So it gave the talent some flexibility and a chance to ad-lib. They were a great group. All those people could work. Madusa added a lot of that group. Larry Zbyszko was thought to be washed out because they weren’t doing anything with him. So this was a Heyman assembly. I think Paul had a whole hell of a lot to do with who he was gonna manage and who was in the group. The guys in the group had confidence in Heyman that they were hooking their wagon to the right guy. I loved that group, and I wish we had time to see more of them. You knew there were so many individual stars in it that you couldn’t sustain it for long periods of time, but let’s get all we can out of it while we can.”

On their WarGames Match with Sting’s Squadron at WrestleWar 1992: “I don’t know that it was the very best WarGames, but if it wasn’t, I don’t know which one was. That’s how good it was. The first one was the first one I ever saw, and I thought it was an amazing concept and a great spectacle. It was really cool. I was so honored to be there to call it, and it was a cool match. Going back and looking at all the guys in it and how they performed and the success some of them had, you can’t be shocked because a lot of us that believed in certain talents were actually guessed right.”

