– On the debut episode of “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed his transition from WCW to WWE. Ross made his debut at WrestleMania IX where he infamously wore a toga. Ross discussed being produced by Bruce Prichard and revealed Vince McMahon’s reaction to him after the event.

On Being Produced By Bruce Prichard: “Bruce (Prichard) produced me at WrestleMania 9. I could tell when Vince was standing over Bruce’s shoulder because Bruce would get very aggressive. When Vince wasn’t in sight, Bruce was Bruce. I think when Vince was around he was like, ‘Get him Bruce. Sick him.’ It was a good experience. It was pretty smooth.”

On Vince McMahon’s Reaction: “He hugged me. He said, ‘I’m sure glad you’re on our team. Glad you’re here.’ I hadn’t heard that in a long time. You never got that in WCW. I got plenty of “atta boys’ from TBS executives that were entertained by my work. (WrestleMania 9) was a glorious day after all the bullshit I had put myself in a position to endure. Getting knocked down a few times. At some point, you’ve got to fight. I got my ass up and said, ‘fuck this. I’m getting tired of this shit. I’m unhappy and I’m not gonna do it anymore.’ I felt like when Watts went out the door, he tossed me the anvil. I could do nothing to change the perception of who Jim Ross was for a certain group of people. I never had any doubts that I couldn’t broadcast. I didn’t care what the people in WCW said. I knew they were wrong.”