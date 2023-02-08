wrestling / News
Jim Ross Says Jerry Lawler Is Doing Better Following Stroke
February 8, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke on Monday night and was hospitalized, but was said to be doing better after surgery. Jim Ross confirmed this news this morning, noting that he was able to speak with the King.
He wrote: ‘I spoke very briefly with @JerryLawler tonight. He’s obviously weak but I could understand his affected speech. Jerry’s prognosis is positive but he needs all our thoughts and prayers. #LoveYaKing”
I spoke very briefly with @JerryLawler tonight.
He’s obviously weak but I could understand his affected speech.
Jerry’s prognosis is positive but he needs all our thoughts and prayers. #LoveYaKing pic.twitter.com/5pkunLriHm
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 8, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jimmy Korderas Thinks Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman Promo Should Have Been Saved For Later
- Dutch Mantell Gives Update On Jerry Lawler Following Stroke & Surgery
- Arn Anderson Discusses Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW, Speaking to Cody After the Royal Rumble
- Bully Ray Calls Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman Segment as ‘Favorite Piece of Business’ Ever From Heyman