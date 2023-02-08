wrestling / News

Jim Ross Says Jerry Lawler Is Doing Better Following Stroke

February 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As previously reported, Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke on Monday night and was hospitalized, but was said to be doing better after surgery. Jim Ross confirmed this news this morning, noting that he was able to speak with the King.

He wrote: ‘I spoke very briefly with ⁦@JerryLawler⁩ tonight. He’s obviously weak but I could understand his affected speech. Jerry’s prognosis is positive but he needs all our thoughts and prayers. #LoveYaKing

